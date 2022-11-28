Corsair's best gaming keyboards and mice are down to their lowest price yet

Corsair makes a lot of gaming products, and the brand is particularly well-known for its gaming keyboards and mice. There are a lot of products on sale at the moment, so head on over to Corsair's website (opens in new tab) if you're interested in taking a look at all the categories.

For products that aren't discounted, the brand is offering 15% off sitewide with code BF22, so there are decent savings to be had on Corsair's gaming accessories along with its cases, memory kits, monitors, and any Elgato streaming products you're interested in buying. The sale runs through November 28, so if you see something you like, best act fast.

I've used most of the products it has released in the last five years, and in this post I'm highlighting some of my favorites that are picking up attractive discounts.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard: $249 $179 at Corsair (opens in new tab) I used the Corsair K100 for the better part of a year now, and it is a fantastic gaming keyboard. It has six macro keys, Corsair's own optical switch that has excellent feedback for gaming, and a sturdy build quality that's guaranteed to last.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $109 $39 at Corsair (opens in new tab) The Sabre RGB Pro is a brilliant lightweight gaming mouse in its own right, and the wireless version is down to just $39, making it a downright steal. It weighs just 79g, has an optical module that goes up to 26,000 DPI, and is highly customizable via Corsair's iCUE software.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset: $149 $99 at Corsair (opens in new tab) The HS80 is a versatile wireless gaming headset that has a comfortable design backed by standout audio quality. It connects via a USB dongle and works with the PC, Mac, and the PlayStation 5.

If you're looking for deals on cases, memory kits, and other hardware, be sure to take a look at Corsair's website (opens in new tab) for all the deals live right now.