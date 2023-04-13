Destiny 2 is down, servers to remain offline for emergency maintenance (Update)

What you need to know

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has taken the game's servers offline for emergency maintenance.

The issue that prompted the shutdown isn't known, though it seems to be affecting both Destiny games since the original title has been taken offline as well.

While the servers are down, Destiny 2 will not be playable and players won't be able to use services like the Destiny Companion App or the third-party application Destiny Item Manager.

Bungie has asked the community to "stand by for updates." We'll update this article with the latest information as soon as the developers provide it.

Update 4/13/23 at 4:14 p.m. PT / 7:14 p.m. ET: Bungie has announced that maintenance for Destiny 2 has been completed. The game should now be back online and available for all players.

Our original story is below.

During a scheduled background maintenance period for Bungie's popular looter shooter Destiny 2, the developer has taken the game's servers offline for "emergency maintenance." This has been a surprise for the game's community, as Bungie previously indicated that no downtime for the game was anticipated.

It's currently unclear how long Destiny 2 will remain offline for, though in a Tweet from the official Bungie Help support account, the studio has told players to "stand by for updates." While the servers are down, Destiny 2 will be unavailable to play, and fans won't be able to use the Destiny 2 Companion App or third-party API services like Destiny Item Manager either.

The reason for the unexpected downtime isn't known at the moment, although the fact that Bungie has taken the original Destiny and its services down as well suggests that the issue is having a significant negative impact on both games.

DESTINY 2 BACKGROUND MAINTENANCE ❖ Update 7.0.5 Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance. Stand by for updates.April 13, 2023 See more

Notably, Destiny 2 has been affected by many technical problems over the course of the last several months. The game's API has been frequently taken offline due to issues with quest progress and collected loot not properly saving, and the servers also went down in late January due to reports of completed Triumph achievements disappearing. After the Lightfall expansion launched, many players couldn't see other Guardians in PvE and PvP modes, and early in March, fans experienced widespread error codes and login queues.

We'll keep this article updated with the latest information from Bungie as the developers continue their emergency maintenance. With any luck, the ongoing issue will be resolved quickly and Guardians can get back to saving the universe.

