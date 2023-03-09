Destiny 2 servers go down as Bungie investigates error codes, login queues

What you need to know

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has taken the game's servers offline following widespread reports of error codes and login queues.

These codes and queues made it impossible for many to log into the game, and those who were online when these issues began were kicked out of activities.

Bungie says that more information will be shared once it becomes available. For now, all fans can do is hold tight.

Update 3/8/23 at 10:52 p.m. ET: Bungie has confirmed that background maintenance for Destiny 2, which originally began earlier in the day, has been extended by four hours and is now planned to end at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. This maintenance has been extended multiple times, which is likely due to the issue causing players to experience error codes and queue times.

Our original story is below.

Destiny 2, Bungie's popular science fantasy live service shooter, has been taken offline following widespread reports of error codes and queues that have prevented players from logging into and playing the game. The developer says that this will assist them in identifying the root cause of these issues, and that more details will be shared when possible.

"Destiny 2 is being temporarily brought offline to assist in investigations into error codes, inability to log in, and login queues," wrote the studio on the official Bungie Help Twitter account. "More information will be provided once available."

Since all of Destiny 2's content requires an internet connection, no part of the game will be playable while its servers are offline. Anyone that attempts to log in, regardless of platform, will be met with a downtime notice on the game's title screen.

Destiny 2 is being temporarily brought offline to assist in investigations into error codes, inability to log in, and login queues. More information will be provided once available.March 9, 2023 See more

Notably, Bungie's looter shooter has suffered numerous technical difficulties like this throughout the last several months. Earlier this year, the game's application programming interface (API) was taken offline several times due to various problems with loot and quest progress, resulting in valuable and important third-party apps like Destiny Item Manager becoming unavailable. Destiny 2's servers also went down in late January due to reports of lost achievements, and more recently, many have experienced bugs where players become invisible, as well as instances of high framerates causing enemies to deal significantly more damage than they're supposed to throughout the content of the new Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion.

We'll keep this article updated with the latest communications and statements from Bungie as the developers continue investigating the issue. Hopefully the studio is able to resolve it sooner rather than later, as many players are keen to begin their final preparations for the Destiny 2's new Root of Nightmares raid that's scheduled to go live on Friday, March 10.