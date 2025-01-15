Doom, Quake, and Turok remaster studio ask what fan-favorite game they should work on next

You might be familiar with the DOOM remasters currently available on Game Pass. Perhaps you've also seen the retouched versions of Quake. Maybe you're not even a Game Pass subscriber (shame on you); do you remember Turok? Those have some pretty damn good remasters too. Well, the studio behind all of those and more is asking fans if they are interested in another decades-old title getting a spruce up.

In a recent post on X, Nightdrive Studios asked, "We love hearing about games people would like us to remaster, including J. Scott Thurlow over at @GameRant, who recently suggested we tackle Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth. Do you agree? What other games would you like to see us revive?"

Some fans were definitely excited about the prospect of a Call of Cthulhu remaster. Our Executive Editor at Windows Central, Jez Corden, is interested in seeing it done. As for others, they had some more interesting picks. At least, they were more interesting to me.

Fans were seen chanting for games like The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, a science fiction first-person action game. A sequel to the 2004 game, The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, I'd love to see a bundle of these two. The inner teenager in me would love to see these games in the same way my nostalgia still holds them.

Other comments pointed to personal favorites like The Suffering, Area 51, and Aliens vs. Predator 2. I would die for an Aliens vs. Predator 2 remake. And while we're talking about Aliens vs. Predator, how about Aliens Versus Predator: Extinction? Any takers? People probably don't even know what game I'm talking about, and that's super depressing—moving on!

This game was the king of grunge horror. I loved every moment of it. (Image credit: 2K Games)

A fascinating choice I saw posted was The Darkness. A 2007 horror first-person shooter, it was one of the first big hits by Payday 3 developer Starbreeze Studios. A dark horror classic that, even to this day, still holds up rather well. The Darkness was a shooter that twisted firearms and wicked abilities into one of the more unique games that ever touched my Xbox 360 disc drive. Yeah, I said it, disc-drive.

If you're wondering how well this developer has done on previous releases, check out the earlier games I mentioned. While they aren't remakes like the last four Resident Evil games, Doom I and II are incredibly well done and very playable, although incredibly hard on Nightmare. In fact, I dare you to beat it.

How about you? Is there any game you wish had the remaster treatment? Maybe you're begging for some Star Wars, more Aliens vs. Predator, or something else. Let us know below or on social media. I'd love to see what you'd put some money up for!