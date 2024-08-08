The first two DOOM games are getting an enhanced bundle complete with new levels

Two classic games, bigger than ever and combined in one bundle.

What you need to know

id Software's DOOM (1993) and DOOM II are being combined into one enhanced bundle.

This bundle includes all previously released additions, as well as a new Legacy of Rust episode, with single-player levels developed by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames.

Other improvements include the ability to choose between the older soundtracks and new tracks composed by Andrew Hulshult, 4K support, cross-platform play, and more.

Two classic games from the roots of first-person shooters are getting even better.

As seen in a listing on Steam as QuakeCon 2024 kicks off, id Software's DOOM and DOOM II are being combined in a new enhanced bundle. This bundle includes a number of improvements, with 4K and 120 FPS support on compatible hardware now that the games are running on the KEX engine, as well as cross-play and new accessibility options like font changes, text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and more.

Players can also swap between the original soundtrack and the newest version from composer Andrew Hulshult, who previously worked with id Software for the soundtrack on DOOM Eternal's Ancient Gods DLC. The latter option also includes some new recordings for DOOM II.

In addition to the previously-released levels, there's also a new single-player episode called Legacy of Rust. This episode has been co-developed by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames.

The DOOM + DOOM II bundle isn't currently available to buy, but I'd expect that to change soon as QuakeCon continues and information comes out.

Bethesda Softworks, id Software, and MachineGames have previously collaborated with Nightdive Studios on the DOOM 64, Quake, and Quake 2 remasters, with the latter seeing particular acclaim for its upgrades and features.

The DOOM franchise isn't slowing down, with the next mainline game, DOOM: The Dark Ages, currently slated to launch at some point in 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

