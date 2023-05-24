Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay got me feeling a certain way

What you need to know

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an upcoming action RPG developed by Capcom.

The first gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 was featured at today's PlayStation Showcase.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently targeting a release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Dragon's Dogma is a criminally underappreciated action RPG. While its unique pawn companion system and flashy magic abilities have garnered a cult following over the years, it's safe to say the franchise hasn't yet achieved mainstream commercial success. However, this could all change with Dragon's Dogma 2, which looks absolutely incredible based on the first gameplay trailer we were treated to at the latest PlayStation Showcase.

Dragon's Dogma 2 was originally announced during Capcom's 10-year Dragon's Dogma anniversary celebration. This brief showcase served as a fascinating opportunity for the publisher and series developers to reflect on a decade of Dragon's Dogma. While fans like myself have been clamoring for a proper successor to the original, there was an extended period where the franchise's future seemed uncertain. Thankfully, a revitalized Capcom has confidently demonstrated what's next for Dragon's Dogma.

With a foundation rooted in the fundamentals of the original entry, the new Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay showcases a staggering amount of gameplay systems, story beats, and enemies in under two minutes. The updated graphical engine harkens back to the signature style of the first game but with noteworthy improvements. Dramatic and dynamic lighting can be seen illuminating hideous monstrosities and epic heroes.

This gameplay trailer also showcases the fan-favorite pawn system, creature-mounting, and stunning elemental magic. At first glance, Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't a vast departure from Dragon's Dogma. Still, the emphasis on storytelling and world-building could suggest a heavier emphasis on narrative delivery with the upcoming sequel. While we eagerly await more details and gameplay from Dragon's Dogma 2, it's clear that this follow-up has the potential to be one of the best RPGs in the coming years.