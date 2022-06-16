Dragon's Dogma 2 announced by Capcom

What you need to know

Dragon's Dogma is an open-world role-playing game developed and published by Capcom.

For the 10th anniversary of Dragon's Dogma, Capcom held a celebratory livestream discussing memories of the game.

At the end of the anniversary video, Capcom also shared that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development using the proprietary RE Engine technology.

During a 10th anniversary livestream celebrating the original Dragon's Dogma, Capcom revealed that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development! You can take a look at the announcement in the celebration video on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Details are scarce right now, but Capcom did share that Dragon's Dogma 2 is being developed using the proprietary RE Engine. This is the same engine that powers most of Capcom's games, from recent Resident Evil titles to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 remake.

The development team at Capcom working on Dragon's Dogma 2 includes Hideaki Itsuno, who is best known as the director of multiple Devil May Cry games, including the 2019 Devil May Cry 5. Dragon's Dogma 2 does not currently have a release date, unlike the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6, which are slated to arrive on March 24, 2023 and at some point in 2023, respectively.

First released in 2012, Dragon's Dogma tasks players with fighting various monsters, with a unique combat system that allows players to grapple onto parts of larger beasts. While it didn't allow for true co-op play, players could also create "Pawns" that could help other players online.

Capcom did not announce platforms for Dragon's Dogma 2, but given how Capcom's other two aforementioned upcoming titles are current-generation exclusives, it stands to reason that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC.