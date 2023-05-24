Alan Wake 2 release date revealed for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Alan Wake 2 was officially revealed at The Game Awards in 2021 as a long-awaited sequel to the legendary horror game.

After great anticipation from fans, the latest PlayStation Showcase confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023.

Alan Wake 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Windows PC on October 17, 2023, with preorders available now.

Fans of the cult thriller Alan Wake have been waiting over a decade for a sequel. While the franchise initially started as an Xbox 360 exclusive, Alan Wake Remastered brought the atmospheric hit to additional platforms to prepare a broader range of players for the highly anticipated follow-up. After a lengthy wait, the writer returns in 2023 alongside FBI agent Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2.

Today’s PlayStation Showcase featured several notable multiplatform releases, including Alan Wake 2, the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and many more. For Xbox fans concerned about PlayStation’s aggressive exclusivity practices, it was confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Epic Games Store on October 17, 2023. While the team has previously assured fans that Alan Wake 2 would hit its 2023 targets, this is the first hard date provided to players.

The latest gameplay trailer presents a haunting look at the updated engine from Remedy Entertainment. Unlike its predecessor, Alan Wake 2 is an M-rated psychological horror title, and based on the small glimpses of footage we’ve seen so far, it appears to heavily embrace the darker side of this universe. With titles like Silent Hill 2 and Texas Chain Saw Massacre on the horizon, 2023 is shaping up to be an incredibly stacked year for horror video games. Make sure you have an excellent gaming headset secured to immerse yourself in ultimate terror.