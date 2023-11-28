Dragon's Dogma 2 release date set for March 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC

What you need to know

Dragon's Dogma 2 is upcoming action-RPG being developed and published by Capcom.

During a showcase overviewing different aspects of the game, Capcom confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in the final stages of development and is launching on March 22, 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is launching on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, making it Capcom's first current-generation exclusive game.

Dragon's Dogma fans should take heart, or rather, have their hearts taken.

Developer and publisher Capcom shared even more details about the upcoming action-RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 on Tuesday, with a dedicated showcase diving further into what players can expect from the story and gameplay of this long-awaited sequel.

The team also confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 now has a release date of March 22, 2024, a fact that leaked earlier in the day via the game's listing on Steam. You can check out the full Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase on YouTube.

What systems is Dragon's Dogma 2 launching on?

Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. While Capcom left behind the Xbox One for the launch of Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6 in 2023, both those games still arrived on the PlayStation 4, meaning this is the first truly current-gen title that the publisher will launch.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is also Capcom's first $70 game in the U.S, with the publisher having held off raising prices on new games longer than most others, including Take-Two Interactive, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Analysis: Capcom looks to continue a winning streak

Capcom has been absolutely on fire for the past few years, with a large number of hits and only a tiny handful of misses, critically or commercially. Dragon's Dogma 2 seems to preserving everything the fanbase loved about the original game, while bringing in improvements to different systems for anyone that bounced off the first adventure.

It's also nice to see Capcom finally leave the PlayStation 4 behind, so we'll be getting a taste of what RE Engine can do when it's not held back on the latest hardware. I'm looking forward to exploring the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 next year.