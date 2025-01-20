Dynasty Warriors: Origins crushes as the largest debut in series history

While a promotional image, this is what combat looks like, just without the HUD.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is a fantastic game that, when I reviewed it, I would have raved about even more in my review had my editor let me. By far my favorite game in the series, Origins is a hack-and-slash RPG that takes place during the historic Chinese Three Kingdoms era. You play as a mysteriously cladded soldier who looks to shape the future of China. While I say it's my favorite in the series, don't take my word for it.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins nearly reached 70,000 concurrent players this past weekend, peaking at just under 69,483. By comparison, the last four entries in the titular series have only managed to achieve 3,900 simultaneous players. That's over 17 times the amount of players in the newest game.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins' final CCU peak was 69,483 and as for right now 4,450 Very Positive reviews. Impressive performance for the title after the letdown that was the previous entry. Now, Origins is the second biggest debut of Koei Tecmo's catalog on the platform. https://t.co/KXVlP7NQVG pic.twitter.com/rDluIMMft4January 19, 2025

Not only is this successful when compared to other Dynasty Warriors games, but it's also the second-largest launch of any Koei Tecmo game. In a post by Alejandro of Game Discover Co, he created a well-made graph depicting the differences.

The amount of enemies on screen is exhilarating when the action of Dynasty Warriors: Origins is in full-swing. (Image credit: Future via Michael hoglund)

Dynasty Warriors: Origins vs. Wo Long

While Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty still maintains the crown for the largest launch in history for the company, they're probably far happier with the success of Origins. Wo Long sits at a current mixed rating on Steam, with a current approval rating of 47%. Contrast that score to the 94% Dynasty Warriors: Origins has managed to garner, and you have to imagine that translates to more consistent sales.

Even though Dynasty Warriors has 6,000 fewer users, it's hard to imagine Wo Long was more financially stable on Steam. Given Steam's return policy, I'd wager there were quite a few returns when it came to Wo Long. Still, this isn't an attempt to belittle Wo Long's overall success, surpassing 3.8 million players in less than two months. I'm simply painting how impressive the success of this entry by Origins is in an otherwise niche series.

Let's hear what the players have to say about Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

It's been quite a long while since I actually enjoyed Dynasty Warriors. This is an excellent step forward for the series and feels like a fresh start without abandoning everything that made the previous titles fun. Very interested to see how they build on this one. Lothair Mantelar

I'm not entirely sure how they made the officer fights feel like Ghost of Tsushima while the crowds feel like a Warriors game, but they pulled it off. Best Warriors game in years, as a fan of the genre. Ackman

They could've easily crapped out another Dynasty Warriors game, and I still would've liked it, but instead, they opted to make a really, really good one. Definitely one of my favorite trends in gaming. From gameplay to voice acting, everything is just better. I do miss the days of Cow Cow, though. RIP Cow Cow, you were a real one. Enhasa

I previously shared my fondness for this game, but allow me to rave just a little bit more. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the rejuvenation this series truly deserves. Whether you appreciate the rich, slow-paced lore or the impressive technical feat of battling thousands of enemies on screen, you’re in for a stimulating experience. If you've ever enjoyed a Warriors-style game, consider picking up my current favorite game of 2025.

