Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty hits 1 million units sold, 3.8 million players on Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Koei Tecmo has announced that Team Ninja's most recently released title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, has sold over 1 million units worldwide and 3.8 million people are playing it on Xbox Game Pass.

To celebrate the occasion that in addition free updates, DLC packs will be added to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in the coming months.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a soulslike action game where the player must fight to save Ancient China from corrupt warriors and demonic monsters.

Today, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are proud to announce that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has accomplished the astonishing accolade of selling over one million units worldwide. This sales figure is a combination of physical and digital copies of the game sold across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Windows and Steam.

On top of that, they have announced that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has over 3.8 million players playing the game on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

To celebrate this milestone, Koei Tecmo has announced that on top of receiving a slew of free updates, several DLC packs will become available for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in the future. The first DLC pack “Battle of Zhongyuan”, is scheduled to be added in June, with two more special DLC packs to follow afterward.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a soulslike action developed by Team Ninja, a studio notable for creating the Nioh franchise. The game is set in a dark alternate version of the Later Dan Dynasty era of China and it is beset by demons and legendary warriors who fell from grace. As a run-of-the-mill militia, your goal is to travel the land and save ancient China from chaos and war caused by the demons before it is destroyed forever.

Window Central's take

In our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we thought it was one of the finest titles Team Ninja has ever produced for its fast-paced combat system, excellent level design, top-notch performance, and challenging boss fights.

With such high-quality gameplay and polish, it is no wonder to see this game hit such high sales figures and the high number of players playing it on Xbox Game Pass. It fully deserves this achievement as it is one of the best Xbox games to be released in 2023 thus far and a more than worthy addition to Xbox Game Pass' ever-growing library of games.