Elden Ring gets free Colosseum update on December 7

What you need to know

Elden Ring launched back in February 2022 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Elden Ring has sold over 17.5 million copies since launch.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco revealed the free Colosseum update, which is coming on Dec. 7, 2022.

This update opens the large Colosseums found in the game world, allowing players to fight in duels by themselves or in teams.

One of the biggest games of the year is about to get even bigger at no cost to existing or upcoming players.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco shared on Tuesday that Elden Ring will be receiving a free Colosseum update on Dec. 7, 2022. This appropriately-named update opens the massive Colosseums in the game, allowing players to use them for organized fighting.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the free update below:

While the Colosseums have been in the game since it launched back in February, it's only now that players are finally able to use them. Different kinds of fights are available, as players can choose to go it alone in duels or sign up for team combat.

Elden Ring has sold over 17.5 million copies as of October, easily cementing it as one of the best Xbox games of the year. It's also the best-selling game of the year so far in the U.S, per the October 2022 NPD report.

In our review, contributor Miles Dompier wrote that "Elden Ring is a masterclass in open-world game design. FromSoftware has poetically fashioned a gorgeously haunting universe that begs to be explored. It's a quintessential action RPG and an obvious contender for game of the year."