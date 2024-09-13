A new e-sports brand challenges Razer Kishi with 'Vagabond' mobile controller

What you need to know

The ELO Vagabond mobile gaming controller turns your mobile into a gaming handheld, and is suitable for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It's compatible with Android and iOS devices via USB-C and will fit a folding phone.

The ELO Vagabond controller has full-sized Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, mechanical buttons, and is $149.

If you are a fan of Xbox Cloud Gaming or just looking to play mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal without relying on touchscreen controls, you may want to grab one of the best mobile gaming controllers. Recently this new one from ELO has his the market and it has us intrigued. The Vagabond Mobile Gaming Controller is said to be a sleek, high-performance controller for iPhone, Android, and iPad Mini users, priced at $149.99. A price that puts it head-to-head with the Razer Kishi Ultra we recently reviewed. But what sets this device apart?

The Vagabond is a split design with rear backbone to fit your phone perfectly via USB-C connector. No more relying on touch screen controls for your favorite games.

ELO Vanguard goes head to head with the Kishi

We reached out to ELO, who created this interesting new piece of hardware, to get the scoop on how Vagabond may sway you into a purchase when compared to Razer, GameSir, and other mobile controllers.

Full-sized Hall sensor joysticks : While most mobile controllers (including the Kishi) come with mini sticks, the Vagabond features full-sized hall sensor joysticks that offer more precision, with the added bonus of eliminating stick drift.

: While most mobile controllers (including the Kishi) come with mini sticks, the Vagabond features full-sized hall sensor joysticks that offer more precision, with the added bonus of eliminating stick drift. Ergonomic design : One major difference is in the layout—ELO went for a more angled, ergonomic setup that puts the ABXY buttons and joystick in a position that’s more natural for your hand. Gamers who’ve tried both say it makes a real difference, especially for longer gaming sessions.

: One major difference is in the layout—ELO went for a more angled, ergonomic setup that puts the ABXY buttons and joystick in a position that’s more natural for your hand. Gamers who’ve tried both say it makes a real difference, especially for longer gaming sessions. Two programmable back buttons : For those who love customizing their gameplay, the Vagabond adds two back buttons that can be programmed to your liking, giving you more control options during gameplay.

: For those who love customizing their gameplay, the Vagabond adds two back buttons that can be programmed to your liking, giving you more control options during gameplay. Better phone compatibility: One of the most annoying things about mobile controllers is how they struggle with phone cases. ELO heard that loud and clear—Vagabond’s longer USB-C connection ensures it can work with more phone sizes and cases, unlike some controllers, which require you to take off your case just to connect properly.

The Vagabond is also packed with features to give you a true console-like experience on the go. The 1ms ultra-silent mechanical switches ensure every button press is registered instantly, making it perfect for fast-paced games like Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, and yes, Xbox Cloud Gaming. Plus, its analog hall sensor triggers bring more precision and control for racing games and shooters.



At the same $149.99 price point as the Razer Kishi Ultra, the Vagabond is a strong contender in the mobile gaming scene, but time and reviews will tell if it's worth the price, especially compared to offerings like the GameSir G8 Galileo. Whether you’re streaming your favorite Xbox titles through Cloud Gaming or playing natively on Apple Arcade or Google Play, this controller might appeal to those who want a more premium experience.

