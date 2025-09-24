While the latest State of Play presentation brought some heavy-hitter first-party titles for PlayStation 5 owners (snikt! Wolverine looks great and gory) there are also plenty of PC and Xbox games, as usual.



This show was mainly focused on updates for already-announced games, and that includes a fair few new release dates.



Notably, this is actually the second State of Play to be held this month. The first State of Play focused on just one game, IO Interactive's 007 First Light, which is set to launch in March 2026.

Where to watch the PlayStation State of Play

State of Play | September 24, 2025 [English] - YouTube

The PlayStation State of Play aired on Sept. 24, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. If you missed it, you can watch the full show through the YouTube video linked above, or through the official PlayStation Twitch channel.

All PC and Xbox games shown during PlayStation State of Play September 2025

ZA/UM's new game Zero Parades makes another appearance

Zero Parades - For Dead Spies - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

Zero Parades, the new game from ZA/UM (the studio behind Disco Elysium) got a new trailer here, showing off the detective-style gameplay that players can expect. Previously announced during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025, Zero Parades is coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC in the future.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 expands to PS5

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

Okay, technically this is a port of an Xbox and PC game, but it warrants mentioning because it's another Xbox first-party title. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is headed to PlayStation on Dec. 8, 2025.

Battlefield 6 - Campaign Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

A brief trailer for Battlefield 6 dives into the campaign, showing the war between NATO and the forces of Pax Armata. Developed by multiple studios and published by Electronic Arts, Battlefield 6 is slated to launch on Oct. 10, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Halloween: The Game launches in September...next year

Halloween - Gameplay and Release Date Reveal | PS5 Games - YouTube

Horror is heading to Haddonfield again, with Halloween: The Game from Illfonic (a studio that's known for its love of multiplayer horror) set to launch across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on Sept. 8, 2026.



That release date is a fair bit out, so you've got just under a year to gather your friends and get ready for the Shape.

Nioh 3 arrives in February 2026

Nioh 3 - Launch Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

The next entry in the beloved Nioh series from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja is heading to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC next year, and it's set to launch on Feb. 6, 2025.



Notably, while prior Nioh games did come to PC after a while, this is the first time one of the games has launched on PC at the same time as its PlayStation console debut.

Code Vein 2 arrives in January 2026

Code Vein II - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

Bandai Namco's long-awaited Code Vein 2 is launching on Jan. 30, 2026. This action-RPG will be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Crimson Desert is finally launching in 2026

Crimson Desert - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

Another long-awaited game is on the way, with Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert scheduled to arrive on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on March 19, 2026. A trailer during the State of Play shows off more of the expansive world and the threats it contains.

