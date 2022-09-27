Everything we know about Call of Duty Season 5’s midseason update

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are halfway through their final season, and it is time for one last midseason update before the sun sets over Caldera. With the impending launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) on the horizon players of Call of Duty: Vanguard will no longer receive post launch content for the game as battle passes and new seasons pick up for Modern Warfare 2 in November. Warzone Pacific will retire the current name, as well, and become known as Call of Duty: Warzone Legacy once Warzone 2.0 officially releases as part of Modern Warfare 2’s Season 1 content.

But for now, both games still have a few more weeks of life left in them, and a few changes players can look forward to as it all comes to an end. Season 5’s midseason update will go live on both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone on September 28.

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Multiplayer changes

(Image credit: Activision)

Vanguard’s Multiplayer fans can look forward to one last map making its way into the rotation. Fight it out in a post-apocalyptic Mediterranean fortress that is being held together by old ship parts and crumbling walls. The decrepit battlefield features an abandoned graveyard as well as a central Chapel which provides long sight lines covering the entire map for those looking for an adequate sniper’s nest. More close quarters combat can be expected around the upper Market or Scrapyard. Fortress is a versatile map that works well with nearly any loadout, making it an ideal place to try on the two new weapons coming to Season 5, the Lienna 57 LMG and the BP50 Assault Rifle.

The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG designed for high accuracy at sustained fire during midrange gunplay and favoring stability over speed. However, leveling the Lienna 57 allows for more attachments that can convert the LMG into a more suitable weapon for midrange play or a deadly accurate powerhouse at long range. The BP50 is a fully automatic bullpup assault rifle that achieves a high fire rate without having to sacrifice accuracy at long ranges. However, the rifle is notoriously ammo-hungry and players may want to pair it with Scavenger to keep the clip from running dry.

(Image credit: Activision)

In addition to Fortress and two new weapons, a few more Operator Bundles will be making their way to the franchise store for use in both Vanguard and Warzone. To continue with the villainous theme of Season 5, antagonists from Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Gabriel Rorke and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen, respectively — will be joining the operator roster to finish out Task Force Tyrants. Both will be available in their respective bundles at launch of the midseason update.

To flesh out the available Four Horsemen-themed bundles the Tracer Pack: Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Pestilence Ultra Skin Bundle will be making its way to the store with two legendary weapon blueprints including green phlegm tracers, legendary charms, a calling card, and more. Purchasing any of the Four Horsemen bundles before October 26 will unlock additional rewards, including four legendary calling cards, emblems, and the “Red Steed” legendary charm. These items will be rewarded in late October, just as everybody’s jumping ship to Modern Warfare 2 on October 28. As a friendly reminder, none of the bundles currently offered for Vanguard or Warzone will transfer to Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 once they launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone — Resurgence Supreme

(Image credit: Activision)

Next to nothing is changing for Call of Duty: Warzone as the game slowly fades into its upcoming Legacy status. It seems as though the Heroes vs Villains event that finished at the beginning of Season 5 remains the actual Last Stand as there will not be a specific event for the midseason update. Players can expect a new limited time mode with Rebirth Island: Resurgence Supreme, however.

Resurgence Supreme hopes to draw the focus away from loadouts by filling the map with epic quality or higher loot, including popular weapon blueprints. Health points will see an increase and extraneous items have been removed. The countdown for Resurgence has also been increased, however the value of carrying out actions like opening supply boxes or killing enemies has been doubled for balance. Players who win a match with at least 15 eliminations will earn the “Resurgence Trials Victory” calling card.

Call of Duty: Warzone playlists have been rotating daily since the start of Last Stand, and players can expect the playlist rotations to continue as all of the classic fan favorite modes including Clash, Rebirth Blood Money, Golden Plunder, and more show up for encores.