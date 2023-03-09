Exoprimal gets release date, launches day one in Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Capcom has confirmed that Exoprimal, its upcoming co-op game about killing dinosaurs, will be launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Exoprimal supports full cross-play across all platforms.

Exoprimal now has a release date of July 16, 2023.

During a Capcom Spotlight show on Thursday, the publisher shared more details about what players can expect from its next big co-op game.

Exoprimal is co-op game that's all about gunning down dinosaurs, and Xbox players will be able to access it day one in Xbox Game Pass. Capcom also confirmed that Exoprimal will have full cross-play, so players can hang out across platformers.

Capcom also shared the release date for the game during the show, and Exoprimal is now slated to launch on July 14, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4. There will also be a beta that players can take part in from March 17 through March 19.

Earlier in the year, Capcom also launched Monster Hunter Rise day one on Xbox Game Pass. During the presentation, Capcom confirmed that the Sunbreak expansion will be launching across all platforms on April 28, 2023.

To close out the presentation, Capcom shared that a new demo of Resident Evil 4 remake is now available, which has no time limit and can be played as many times as players want. You can find the Xbox Series X|S version of the demo right here (opens in new tab). The Resident Evil 4 remake is slated to launch on March 24, 2023.