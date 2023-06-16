F1 23 launches on Xbox and PC with new story mode and improved handling

What you need to know

The F1 series of racing games from Electronic Arts and Codemasters gets updated every year with new features and improvements.

Now, the latest entry in the franchise is available across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

F1 23 includes the return of the "Braking Point" story mode, new circuits and race settings, and massively improved car handling.

So far, the response from the community regarding F1 23 seems to be largely positive.

Every year, a new F1 racing game rolls around to entice fans of the high-speed real-world racing series into the digital format. Hailing from Electronic Arts and Codemasters, the each successive F1 game typically comes with incremental improvements over its predecessor. Things may have changed a bit with F1 23, however, which is now available to purchase for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation.

F1 23 is the latest racing game from the franchise, and brings a number of sizeable improvements over F1 22 from last year. Codemasters returned the highly-requested Braking Point story mode, introduced new circuits and other game modes, additional options and settings for races, and more. What's getting fans most excited, however, are improvements to driving physics and handling, with Codemasters implementing feedback from actual F1 racing teams to enhancing the racing experience.

You can view the launch trailer for F1 23 below.

Judging from early community impressions, F1 23 looks to be a solid evolution from prior entries in the series, and has gotten F1 fans pretty excited. If you've been playing an older F1 game for a few years or are interested in exploring the franchise, F1 23 could be an excellent place to start. It's available now on a number of platforms with full cross-platform multiplayer (including co-op), and is optimized for Xbox Series X|S with up to 4K, 60FPS and 120FPS options, and even ray tracing.

You can also purchase the Champion's Edition, which includes some exclusive in-game cosmetic items and currency. Either way, you're getting the same great Xbox racing game with all the latest teams and drivers. While F1 23 is not available through Xbox Game Pass at the moment, there is a free 10-hour trial through EA Play that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy, and the game may come to Game Pass in the future through that same EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate partnership.