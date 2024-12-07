Fortnite looks to take on Counter-Strike in new FPS mode.

What you need to know

Epic Games is launching a new first-person mode titled, Fortnite Ballistic.

Launching in early access on December 11 with Ranked + Unranked gameplay.

Ballistic is a round-based 5v5 competitive game mode with a performance-driven economy like Counter-Strike.

So far it seems to be Counter-Strike made in Fortnite.

Fortnite's history is crazy. It was formed as a concept within Epic Games during an internal Game Jam in 2011. Cliff Bleszinski, who resigned from the company over a decade ago, was the lead developer at the time. Not only that, but it started out as a base defense game! Does anyone even remember that?

Since the initial launch of its genre-defining battle royale mode, Fortnite has continued to iterate over the years with new maps, modes, and a unique tool called Fortnite Experiences. Launching in 2023, Experiences allowed players to assemble completely new ventures using Unreal Engine 5 and Fortnite assets. The move turned what was once a base defense game into Epic Games version of Roblox. Now, Epic has added another layer in hopes to compete with other genres.

"Going B," is not something I thought I'd be shouting at ten-year-old children. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Revealed today, Epic Games has announced Fortnite Ballistic—the Unreal Engine version of Counter-Strike. That's a long route from where it initially started, and frankly, I could not be more fascinated by the idea. While Fortnite has had first-person mode since the beginning, it's never been a helpful feature, nor has it ever been worked on since its release.

Here's a quick, too-long-didn't-read of what Ballistic will entail.

It looks as though Ballistic is using the blueprint Counter-Strike has heralded for over twenty years for Fortnite. With round-based matches, no respawning between rounds, and a performance-based economy, Steam may have another free-to-play contender looking to pinch some of its market share.

"In Ballistic, players are sorted into two teams at the start of the match: attackers and defenders. Attackers aim to plant a reality-tearing Rift Point Device at one of two sites on the map, while defenders do their best to thwart the device from being planted and detonated.

A top-down view of the game modes first strategic map. (Image credit: Epic Games)

There are no respawns in Ballistic — a round is over if the Rift Point Device explodes, or either team is fully eliminated. After 6 rounds, players will swap sides, giving defenders a chance to be attackers and vice-versa. The game is over when either team has won 7 rounds total!"

Moreover, players will earn currency that they can spend on weapons and items depending on how well they and their team perform. "You'll start the game with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits. In Ballistic, Credits can be earned from scoring eliminations and planting the Rift Point Device, and spent within a match at the beginning of every round on additional items and weapons to bolster your chances of success."

When all is said and done, this looks cute af. (Image credit: Epic Games)

All in all, I don't see anything here that sets itself apart from Counter-Strike. While other games that look to take on the market leader, like Valorant, attempt to separate themselves by adding unique hero abilities. What sets Fortnite's Ballistic mode apart from the competition outside of Fortnite skins is yet to be seen, but be sure, I and I'm sure millions of others will be keeping an eye out.

Are you excited to try out Fortnite Ballistic? Let us know in the comments below or on social media. I'll be sure to cover the mode once it launches and give everyone my initial thoughts as a Counter-Strike player with over 2,000 logged hours. Until next time, game on!