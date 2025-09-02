Genshin Impact arrived on Xbox Series X|S in November 2024. HoYoverse has also confirmed that support for PlayStation 4 will end in April 2026, but players on Sony’s last-gen console can still enjoy the next major update.

That update is Version 6.0, now renamed Luna I. Officially called Song of the Welkin Moon: Segue, it adds a wave of new features, systems, and story content. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time, coming back after a break, or grinding every day, here’s everything coming when Luna I launches on September 10, 2025.

Promotional image featuring characters from Genshin Impact (Image credit: HoYoverse)

Releasing September 10, 2025, Luna I is the first update in a new series, moving on from the traditional naming scheme for updates that HoYoverse used before, meaning no more numbered updates.

This shift away from numbered updates symbolizes the start of a new chapter in Genshin Impact's world. Luna I content is available after completing Mondstadt’s Prologue Act III and reaching Adventure Rank 28, or after completing Liyue’s Chapter I Act III.

Exploring Nod-Krai

Image showcasing Nod-Krai (Image credit: HoYoverse)

Nod-Krai is made up of three main islands: Hiisi Island, Lempo Isle, and Paha Isle. Lempo Isle is home to Nasha Town, your first stop and central hub, where the Voynich Guild of local merchants resides. Hiisi Island is the domain of the Frostmoon Scions, who worship the moon goddess Kuutar. Paha Isle, meanwhile, hosts the Fatui’s Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau, a base tied to the Harbingers.

On Lempo Isle, you’ll find Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, tied to Aino and Ineffa, two new faces in Luna I. Aino is a 4-star Hydro Claymore and a gifted mechanic who is rarely seen without Ineffa, her ever-present companion. Nod-Krai itself is rich in history, once a prosperous land before the spread of Abyssal Corrosion.

Kuuvahki energy and new mechanics

Kuuvahki energy is a lunar force that flows through Nod-Krai’s environment. It allows players to enter an Empowered state, granting players special abilities: the ability to jump higher in Unipolar Fields, gain combat advantages against certain enemies, and access puzzles by interacting with machines like Bobik.

Kuuhenki, elemental lifeforms tied to this energy, also grant an empowered state when approached. They’ll follow you, or you can temporarily transform into them to glide freely and ride along Moonlanes — glowing trails they leave behind — making travel faster and more dynamic.

Combat is also changing with the introduction of Lunar reactions. The most important is Lunar-Bloom, a new twist on the Bloom reaction between Dendro and Hydro. Instead of producing explosive cores, it generates Verdant Dew. Characters like Lauma can consume Verdant Dew to deal Lunar-Bloom damage with a chance to deal critical damage.

New characters and progression

Lauma is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst and a key figure in Nod-Krai’s story as part of the Frostmoon Scions. She also introduces the new Lunar-Bloom reaction, consuming Verdant Dew to boost Bloom-related damage.

Flins is a 5-star Electro Polearm user and a Lightkeeper. His standard Burst, Spear Storm, and a special single-spear attack both deal Lunar-Charged damage, a new type of Electro damage tied to Kuuvahki energy.

Finally, there’s Aino, a 4-star Hydro Claymore and the inventor behind the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Aino is available for free by completing the Archon Quest.

New bosses and progression systems

Image 1 of 2 Radiant Moonfly boss (Image credit: HoYoverse) Radiant Moonfly boss Knuckle Duckle Boss (Image credit: HoYoverse) Knuckle Duckle Boss

A new world boss, the Radiant Moonfly, features a striking new design and provides materials used for character ascension, the system that raises a character’s level cap beyond set limits.

Knuckle Duckle is another boss; defeating it unlocks a special shop. This shop offers cosmetics for Aino and Ineffa, with items earned through friendship levels or by finding chests in Nod-Krai.

Luna I also adds Meeting Points; a progression system tied to exploration and world quests. Completing activities builds Meeting Points in each zone, which unlock story vignettes and other bonuses.

Anniversary and free rewards

Logging in on September 28, 2025, will grant 1,600 Primogems to celebrate the game’s anniversary. You’ll also receive one Elixir, two Fragile Resin, a new pet, and a floating bed furnishing. Players can also choose a free standard 5-star, which comes with enough materials to raise that character's level to 60.

Following this, a seven-day login event will run as part of the anniversary rewards. Each day you log in, you can earn up to 10 Intertwined Fates, used for character and weapon banners, along with one Dust of Enlightenment, a new enhancement material introduced in the Luna I update.