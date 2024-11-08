'Genshin Impact' launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20, complete with extra bonuses to sweeten the deal

It's high noon in Genshin Impact for the new gunslinger character, Chasca has arrived to shoot down all opposition.

Hoyoverse has uploaded a trailer for Genshin Impact's next big content update called Version 5.2 "Tapestry of Spirit and Flame".

Version 5.2 will include two new playable characters, two new Saurians, two new tribes, a new boss, new seasonal content, more main storyline quests, and more.

Additionally, Hoyoverse has announced that when the Xbox Series X|S version of Genshin Impact launches on November 20, 2024, Xbox players will receive the Wind Glider early and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive recurring item bundles containing useful in-game items.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action-RPG with 'gacha' elements where the player must explore the world of Teyvat in search of their lost sibling and defend it from monsters and villains alike.

In just a few weeks, Xbox players will get a chance to play Genshin Impact, one of the most action-RPGs in recent memory when it officially launches for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20, 2024.

When the Xbox version launches, Xbox players will be able to catch up on all of Genshin Impact's content, from the base game to its next big content update, Version 5.2, "Tapestry of Spirit and Flame," which launches on the same day.

To celebrate the occasion, HoYoverse has uploaded a trailer showcasing all the exciting new gameplay content Version 5.2 will bring and reveal special information regarding bonus in-game content that will only be available to Xbox players.

In Version 5.2, players will explore the land of Natlan in search of adventure, uncovering lost history, and preventing deadly conflicts from brewing. Along the way, players will encounter new playable characters to join their roster, discover two new Saurian forms to help assist with exploration, learn more about the cultures of Natlan by interacting with two new tribes, and much more.

Two new Saurian forms: Qucusaurs, which have the power to glide over long distances and perform mid-air dashes to jump over gaps. Iktomisaurs, which can jump very high and detect hidden mechanics in the environment by using their unique eye-sight ability.

Two new playable characters: Chasca, a five-star Anemo bow-user who uses a giant magic gun to blast enemies away with multi-elemental ranged attacks. Ororon, a four-star Electro bow-user who can synergize with Electro and Hydro elemental party members thanks to his unique Nightsoul mechanic.

Two new tribes: The Flower-Feather Clan and the Masters of the Night-Wind.

New areas to explore, including the ruins of an ancient city called Ochkanatlan.

A continuation of the Archon Quest called Chapter V: Interlude. In this storyline, players must team up Ianson and the Captain to help the Flower-Feather Clan recover from a terrible Abyssal contamination.

A new seasonal event featuring Citlali and Ororon, which is offering reward for the four-star sword known as the Calamity of Eshu.

A new boss known to fight in Natlan called Tenebrous Papilla, which has the ability to shapeshift in different enemies.

As for the exclusive Xbox content: When Genshin Impact launches on Xbox platforms, players who reach Adventure Rank of 2 or higher will be able to obtain the 'Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined' Wing Glider item early by logging into the game on Xbox. Do note that the 'Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined' Wing Glider will be available later on other platforms when Version 5.3 launches.

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive exclusive recurring bonus item packs whenever a new big content update for Genshin Impact launches. For instance, the item pack bundle Xbox players will receive for Version 5.2 will contain the following items:

2x Intertwined Fate

1x Northlander Billet Trove

10x Hero's Wit

100,000x Mora

15x Mystic Enhancement Ore

To claim the item bundles, you must log into Genshin Impact on Xbox platforms so it will go into your in-game mail box. You will have 365 days to claim your mail and each Microsoft Account can only receive an item bundle's contents once per version.

The time has nearly come for Xbox players to explore the world of Genshin Impact

Shock your enemies and leave your allies in awe of your might with Ororon's Electro magic. (Image credit: HoYoverse)

When HoYoverse announced that Genshin Impact would finally be coming to Xbox consoles back in August 2024, it sent waves across the gaming industry, and for good reason. Genshin Impact is an immensely popular action-RPG that has captured the admiration of critics and fans alike for its high production values, complex narrative and world-building lore, memorable characters, a never-ending stream of free content updates, and an addicting gameplay loop.

I admit I never played Genshin Impact despite its massive popularity due to work and preoccupying my time with other big action game series that require huge time commitments such as Monster Hunter and World of Warcraft.

However, after reading Mia Skye's excellent overview of what makes Genshin Impact so special (and learning that I don't even need Xbox Game Pass Core to play it), I've decided I'll finally give this game a shot when it launches on Xbox Series X|S later this month and see just what it so popular to begin.

Will Genshin Impact exceed my and many other Xbox fans' expectations and become one of the best Xbox games of this console generation? Join us on our adventures into Teyvat to find out when Genshin Impact finally launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20, 2024.