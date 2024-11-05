Rumors are swirling that another PS5 PlayStation console exclusive is making its way across to Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

A new rumor is circulating that PS5 console exclusive Zenless Zone Zero may be about to launch on Xbox.

The rumor comes from a proven source on the Zenless Zone Zero leaks subreddit, and suggests that the Xbox version will launch with the 1.4 update of the game.

1.4 is slated for an early December 2024 launch, which has led to speculation that Zenless Zone Zero for Xbox could be announced at Geoff Keighley's Game Awards.

Another PlayStation 5 console exclusive may be slated for Xbox, according to the latest rumors.

Earlier this summer, global sensation Genshin Impact was revealed for Xbox, plugging a huge gap in the Xbox genre library. Gatcha games have typically not launched on Xbox in recent years, but thanks to Genshin Impact and this next upcoming Xbox game, that could be about to change.

The latest rumor suggests that HoYoverse's post-apocalyptic hack n' slash action RPG Zenless Zone Zero could be the next PS5 exclusive to head across the console divide. Known Zenless Zone Zero leaker "Flying Flame" suggested that the game will arrive on December 18, to coincide with the game's Patch 1.4 update.

[Rumor] Zenless Zone Zero is expected to arrive on Xbox in 1.4 according to Flying Flame.Patch 1.4 starts on December 18. pic.twitter.com/IvTOpGRLQ1November 5, 2024

Zenless Zone Zero is a gatcha game at its core, which revolves around collecting characters and grinding daily quests for the currency to roll on them. You can also buy premium currency and gamble your rolls to acquire more characters and other types of loot on top as well. The games are typically free to play, and are usually associated with an anime art aesthetic.

Zenless Zone Zero is a hack n' slash brawler first and foremost but also features a deep and high-quality storyline set in the fictional city of New Eridu. The world has been besieged by interdimensional zones known as Hollows, which have destroyed the world. New Eridu is one of the few safe places left in the world. The heroes are known as Proxies, and characters you recruit through the story and gatcha rolls are known as Agents. Together, they fight against the interdimensional entities known as the Ethereals, which form the game's central antagonistic threat.

Is Zenless Zone Zero really coming to Xbox?

Zenless Zone Zero Billy Character Demo Showcase Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It seems highly likely that Zenless Zone Zero will come to Xbox at some point, even if this particular rumor doesn't pan out. Indeed, there was at least some expectation that Sony's PlayStation division has paid up for exclusivity clauses for Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail, although it's unclear if the finer points of those exclusivity contracts would impede on this latest rumor from becoming a reality.

Microsoft and HoYoverse have struck a pretty significant deal for Genshin Impact, which led to marketing for the game on billboards in Times Square in New York. Microsoft and HoYoverse also have a Genshin Impact deal for Xbox Game Pass, which will give subscribers extra goodies for playing.

I wrote an article a few months ago about how Xbox had made a huge mistake by not signing Genshin Impact up back in the day. It's better late than never, though. It seems like HoYoverse has joined various other East Asian developers in lending greater support to Xbox, joining the likes of Sega and Square Enix. We've reached out to HoYoverse for comment, but we suspect that if it is true, we'll find out more in December, 2024 — perhaps right around The Game Awards.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃