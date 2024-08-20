Genshin Impact is finally heading to Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

Genshin Impact is a massively-popular free-to-play role-playing game with gacha elements from Chinese game developer MiHoYo.

Genshin Impact first launched back in 2020 across PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and mobile devices, with a PlayStation 5 version following in 2021.

Genshin Impact is finally be heading to Xbox consoles, per a new store listing.

The news was confirmed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom, with the developers revealing Genshin Impact would launch on Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 17, 2024.

One of the biggest games in the world is finally headed to Xbox.

MiHoYo's Genshin Impact is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles, according to a new Xbox store listing for the game. The listing details a Nov. 17, 2024 release date for the game, as well as the special art seen above. This Xbox launch news was then confirmed during the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024 stream, though the trailer indicates the game will be launching on November 20 instead.

Genshin Impact first launched back in 2020 as a free-to-play game across PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and mobile devices, with a dedicated PlayStation 5 version following in 2021. The game was a huge success, and was estimated to have passed $2 billion in revenue through mobile alone in its first year.

Any players that preorder the Genshin Impact bundle for $10 on Xbox will get the following items:

Advanced Character EXP Material: Hero's Wit ×15

Advanced Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

Wishing Item: Acquaint Fate ×2

Currency: Mora ×150,000

Character EXP Material: Hero's Wit ×15

Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

Food Item: Rainbow Macarons ×10

An ever-growing world

Genshin Impact - Natlan Gameplay Trailerï½œGamescom 2024 #GenshinImpact #Natlan #gamescom2024 - YouTube Watch On

Genshin Impact is set in the world of Teyvat, a fantastical land teeming with different regions and nations. At the game's start, players take on the role of one of two siblings, referred to as the Traveler. The Traveler is separated from their sibling before being thrust into this world from another dimension, and have to work to unravel a strange mystery.

Along the way, players are accompanied by party members, with different characters that can be acquired through special events and "pulls" through the in-game gacha system. Different characters have different abilities, with a focus on elemental reactions and weapons. For example, a Cryo-wielder can freeze water, making it possible to walk across a pond you'd otherwise have to swim in.

Genshin Impact has grown massively since launch, with regular updates arriving almost like clockwork that add new quests, events, and characters. There's also been a number of massive expansion-like updates, with the next big update adding the Pyro nation of Natlan.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: A long-awaited arrival

MiHoYo is responsible for a number of massive games. In addition to Genshin Impact, the company has also launched Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. MiHoYo's lack of presence on Xbox has stuck out, so it's good to see one of these big games finally launching on the platform.

While I haven't poured in as much time as I would've liked, I've enjoyed playing Genshin Impact in the past, so I'll be looking forward to checking it out on Xbox when it arrives later this year.

As for the other games, Zenless Zone Zero is currently under a timed PlayStation console exclusivity deal, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it and Honkai Star Rail eventually arrive on Xbox after being staggered out to avoid cannibalizing the fledgling player base.