HoyoVerse gave us some details on how 'Genshin Impact' will work with Xbox Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming

"Genshin Impact" is a wildly popular action RPG game in the gatcha subgenre, and it's heading to Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2024.

The game has been exclusive to PlayStation, Windows PC, and mobile devices up until now, but developer HoyoVerse is partnering up with Xbox Game Pass to sweeten the deal.

Revealed to us directly, HoyoVerse says that Genshin Impact will yield in-game bundles day one for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as in subsequent version updates (think similar to seasons.)

It will not require Xbox Game Pass Core (Xbox Live Gold) to play on Xbox Series X|S, as it is a free-to-play title.

The game isn't coming to Xbox One sadly, but it will be available there via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

After a long wait, Genshin Impact is finally heading to Xbox on November 20, 2024.

Genshin Impact is a wildly successful action RPG from Shanghai developer HoyoVerse, also known for Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. As part of the "gatcha" subgenre, players battle across a huge open world and collect character heroes either by grinding missions and quests, or by gambling in-game currency purchased via microtransactions.

Genshin Impact has generated hundreds of millions for its developer since its launch, and has received mountains of high-quality post-launch updates for free, solidifying its place at the apex of the genre. The game's absence from Xbox was notable, particularly given the game's popularity with younger cohorts. I wrote previously how the lack of Genshin Impact was potentially alienating a generation from Xbox, and it seems Microsoft agreed. Better late than never, eh?

To make up for the wait, Microsoft and HoyoVerse are partnering up to deliver some extra benefits for Genshin Impact players on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in details shared with us earlier today.

A HoyoVerse spokesperson elaborated, "Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game. You do not need to purchase Game Pass Ultimate or Core to play the game in Co-Op Mode. Players with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can receive in-game bundles upon the game's launch and after subsequent version updates, as well as play Genshin Impact on Xbox Cloud Gaming."

Xbox's website had a note on it that said Genshin Impact required Xbox Game Pass Core (Xbox Live Gold) to play online this week, but the note there is a display error. Genshin Impact will not require a paywall to play online on Xbox, similar to other free-to-play titles like Fortnite or Overwatch 2. HoyoVerse also confirmed that Genshin Impact will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Genshin Impact is targeting Xbox Series X|S consoles exclusively, but Xbox One users will be able to access the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming, but only with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

It remains to be seen exactly what the Genshin Impact Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles will contain. It could be anything from basic consumables to premium Primogems, or maybe even characters. We'll be sure to update you when we know more.

Genshin Impact arrives on Xbox on November 20, 2024

Genshin Impact elevated the quality bar for free-to-play action RPGs. (Image credit: miHoYo)

It took us a while to get here, but they say late is better than never. When it comes to mega blockbusters like Genshin Impact, that couldn't be more true.

Genshin Impact elevated the quality bar for free-to-play action RPGs on mobile. The genre has been popular for a long time in some regions, but the raw quality of Genshin Impact has made the title impossible to ignore. Its subsequent games like Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero have also been megahits in their own right, leading the charge for a new generation of truly universal cross-platform games, running across every device.

Genshin Impact is really a glimpse into what a "dream" game might be for service-oriented Microsoft, whose titles like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon have yet to really make a splash on mobile. Microsoft has however found a ton of success recently with Age of Empires Mobile, and also has new mobile projects cooking at World of Warcraft developer Blizzard Entertainment, too.

Hopefully the Xbox Game Pass tie-in for Genshin Impact will be good enough to bring new users into the service — something Microsoft has been incredibly eager to achieve since its gaming "Netflix" was born.