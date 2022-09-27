Grounded: How to get Berry Leather

While most resources you need for crafting in Grounded can be found in several places throughout the game's Backyard open world, the berries you need to make Berry Leather are exclusively located in one fairly hidden area. As a result, many players don't know where to obtain the berries that they need, making progression difficult.

If you're currently in this situation, don't worry. We're here with a quick guide that goes over everything you need to know about finding berries and crafting Berry Leather, including where to find berries, how to make Berry Leather, and what you can use Berry Leather for.

Berry locations and where to find in Grounded

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The berries that you need to harvest in order to make Berry Leather are found exclusively in The Hedge biome, which is located in the southeastern corner of the map, right next to the eastern Flooded Zone swamp area. Underneath the hedges, you'll be able to spot multiple berries hanging from the shrubbery's various branches.

While it's possible to jump up to the branches to knock the berries down, this will expose you to the risk of fall damage as well as the numerous Orb Weaver spiders that frequently patrol the branches. It's much safer to knock the berries down from ground level by hitting them with arrows or thrown objects like Pebblet stones. Then, players can harvest the berries for Berry Chunks by hitting them with a Chopping tool like an axe.

Once you've collected Berry Chunks, you can then turn them into Berry Leather using a Workbench or a Jerky Rack. The Workbench is less efficient since you need to use three Berry Chunks per Berry Leather instead of the single Berry Chunk you can turn into Berry Leather with the Jerky Rack, but the Jerky Rack is a harder workstation to craft as it requires you to kill Bombardier Beetles in order to get their Bombardier Parts. Therefore, we recommend using the Workbench to make Berry Leather when in the early-game, then switching over to using a Jerky Rack in the mid-game and endgame.

What is Berry Leather used for in Grounded?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In Grounded, Berry Leather is primarily used in several high-tier armor crafts, including the Bee Armor, the Ladybug Armor, and the Spider Armor. You'll also need Berry Leather to create quality weapons and tools like the Black Ant Sword, Black Ant Shield, and the Insect Hammer.

Additionally, Berry Leather is also needed to make a few of Grounded's utility-focused headgear items. This includes the Firefly Headlamp that makes it easier to see during the night, as well as the Marksman's Cap that gives you a damage buff when fighting with bows.

Grounded is officially out now on Xbox and PC for $30, and has quickly proven itself to be one of the best Xbox games of all time for fans of survival games thanks to its unique and creative theming, content-rich open world, and deep crafting, upgrade, and combat systems.