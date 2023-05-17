GTA 6 looms as Take-Two Interactive preps for massive fiscal year

What you need to know

Take-Two Interactive shared its financial results for FY23 Q4 ending March 31, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has now sold over 180 million copies.

Take-Two Interactive is expecting fiscal year 2025 (which runs from April 2024 to March 2025) to be a massive period for the company, with several big game launches.

While there's nothing official, there's some interesting tidbits in the latest financial results from publisher Take-Two Interactive.

As the company shared (opens in new tab) details on FY23 Q4's financial results, Take-Two Interactive also provided guidance two years in advance, noting that the company is expecting to launch several games in fiscal year 2025 — for Take-Two, that runs from April 2024 through March 2025 — and achieving a massive $8 billion in net bookings.

This might provide a hint as to when the company is expecting to launch the widely-anticipated GTA 6 from Rockstar Games, which it previously acknowledged is in active development. For context, fiscal year 2024 is expected to merely achieve around $5.5 billion in net books, with the company having just hit $5.2 billion in net bookings for fiscal year 2023.

Speaking on the conference call accompanying the earnings, CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Take-Two Interactive is "very confident" in the coming slate of games, while acknowledging how unusual it is to give guidance two years in advance. Take-Two Interactive also shared that several unannounced internal games have been cancelled due to not meeting needed standards.

Take-Two Interactive saw $1.4 billion in net revenue for the quarter, with $926 million in operating expenses, the latter of which was increased by integration of the recently-acquired mobile publisher Zynga. For specific games, Grand Theft Auto 5 has now reached 180 million copies sold, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is up to 53 million copies sold.

Windows Central's take

Obviously nothing is concrete, but I just don't see how Take-Two is aiming for $8 billion without having new Grand Theft Auto title involved. Even launching several other big games from internal studios at 2K and Private Division doesn't seem like it would be enough. There's also the question mark of where Judas from Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games will land.



Time will tell!