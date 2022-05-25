Halo Infinite patch update includes various multiplayer fixes, adds back campaign tank gun

What you need to know

Halo Infinite Season 2 has begun, bringing a new Battle Pass, maps, game modes, and more.

However, new bugs and unwanted changes led to 343 Industries releasing the May 25, 2022 patch update.

Available now, the update fixes a number of issues, including "gun jamming" and "zone control stalemates."

Multiple skill jumps and the campaign tank gun glitch are also returning with this patch update.

Halo Infinite is steadily inching closer to the unobtainable dream of "perfection" with each successive update, but it still has a long way to go in terms of content and overall condition. On Wednesday, 343 Industries released the May 25, 2022 patch update for Halo Infinite, which includes a number of fixes and changes to bring the game even closer.

Halo Infinite Season 2 added a ton of content to the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience, but it also introduced new issues that immediately began plaguing players. 343i also made numerous changes that didn't sit well with the Halo Infinite community, leading to a response from the Halo Infinite team and a promise for future fixes.

On Wednesday, 343 Industries delivered on many of its promises. The patch update, which comes in at approximately 2GB on most platforms, fixes a plethora of issues with Halo Infinite's multiplayer, including "gun jamming" and problems with control areas becoming impossible to capture in multiple game modes. Several skill jumps are also returning with this update, while players can once again obtain the tank gun in Halo Infinite's campaign.

The update arrives shortly after the beginning of Halo Infinite's Fracture: Entrenched event, which adds an exclusive Armor Core and 30 tiers of new awards to Halo Infinite, as well as the "Land Grab" King of the Hill game mode spin-off. Despite its various issues, Halo Infinite is still one of the best shooter games you can play, and 343i is continuing to respond to community feedback to make the game better over time.

The full changelog for Halo Infinite's May 25, 2022 patch update includes:

Resolved issues & changes

Multiplayer

Various skill jumps that relied on small props or thin ledges have been restored to the following maps: Aquarius Bazaar Live Fire Streets

Semi-automatic weapons, like the Battle Rifle, should no longer “jam” or fail to fire after continuous firing.

Wasps on the map Highpower will now only respawn two minutes after being destroyed.

The Overshield will now be available at the start of matches on the map Bazaar.

Zones in Total Control, Land Grab, and King of the Hill should no longer enter a state in which neither team is able to capture it.

Fireteam members in Big Team Battle (BTB) matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color.

Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will be dropped off by Pelicans more frequently in BTB matches.

Join in progress rules have been improved so players are less likely to enter matchmaking sessions that are nearly complete.

The Rakshasa armor core no longer appears incorrectly in the Customize menus after setting the Body Type option to 1 or 2.

Campaign

The "tank gun" glitch in the Outpost Tremonius mission has been restored.

Collecting Spartan Cores now consistently increases the amount of available Equipment Points in the TacMap. Prior to the Season 2 update on May 3rd, Campaign had a bug in which Equipment upgrades deducted less Spartan Cores than required. For example, an upgrade that was supposed to cost 3 Spartan Cores would only deduct 1 This bug never deducted more Spartan Cores than needed so players sometimes ended up with "extra" Spartan Cores. The Season 2 update was unintentionally removing “extra” Spartan Cores from players upon picking up new ones This fix will allow players to keep “extra” Spartan Cores rather than correcting them



Global

Changes to the Speed Lines option in the Video tab of the Settings menu are now reflected in-game.

A recent Gaming Services update improved the stability of the Microsoft Store and Xbox app versions of Halo Infinite on PC. This update was released on May 11th, and may have been automatically installed. Follow the steps below to manually install or check your version number:

Open the Microsoft Store app. Select the Library button in the bottom left corner of the app. Updates will be listed at the top of the Library and additional updates may be found when using the Get Updates button. When the update is installed or if Gaming Services is already listed in the list of recently modified applications, click on Gaming Services to open its page. Scroll down to the bottom of the Gaming Services page to check the installed version number. This number should be 3.65.8001.0 or higher.