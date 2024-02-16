Helldivers 2 is giving 50% bonus XP and Requisitions this weekend to make up for a mission rewards glitch

What you need to know

Since Helldivers 2's launch last week, many players have run into a bug that prevents them from getting rewards from some of the missions they complete.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios is aware of this issue and is working to resolve it, but in the meantime, it's offering 50% extra XP and Requisitions this weekend to "alleviate the impact."

Specifically, players will be able to earn these increased rewards from now until midnight CET on Sunday, February 18 (3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET).

Helldivers 2 has been incredibly successful so far, with a consistent 150,000-200,000 concurrent player count every day and a dominant position on Steam's Top Sellers chart.

Helldivers 2's XP and Requisition currency payouts are already pretty sizable as long as you complete most of each mission's objectives, but this weekend, they'll be even larger. That's because from now until midnight CET (3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET) on Sunday, February 18, developer Arrowhead Game Studios is giving all players of the third-person co-op PvE shooter a 50% increase to XP and Requisition rewards.

The offer is a move by the studio to "alleviate the impact" of one of Helldivers 2's known bugs, a glitch that occasionally prevents players from getting their earned rewards after finishing a mission. Arrowhead is "working on a fix for this," but in the meantime, this should help affected players make back their unfairly lost progress.

"Many thanks for your patience and support (and for the glorious cascade of memes you've been sharing!)," wrote Sagar Baroshi, Helldivers 2's deputy game director, in Arrowhead's announcement of the bonus. "Now get back down there, Helldivers, and defend our territory against the Automaton incursions!"

A pair of Helldivers face off against a fearsome Bile Titan. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

I'm glad to see that Arrowhead is making an effort to compensate fans affected by the game's launch issues — and since this bonus applies to all players, everyone will be reaping the benefits. I've become addicted to spreading democracy across the galaxy and was going to spend most of my free time this weekend playing Helldivers 2 anyway, but now I've got even more incentive to, well, dive into hell and blast apart hordes of bugs and robots.

Notably, both XP and Requisitions are some of the most important things you'll earn while playing the co-op shooter. The former levels you up and gives you access to powerful new stratagem call-ins like airstrikes, orbital bombardments, and heavy support weapons, while the latter is used to unlock these and make them available to use in the field.

Helldivers pressing forth on a sandy (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

It wouldn't surprise me if the only reason the mission rewards bug is even happening in the first place is because of Helldivers 2's crazy success. Since launching on February 8, it's achieved a new record for PlayStation Studios publishing by reaching over 150,000 concurrent players on Steam, and since then routinely hits at least 200,000 in the evenings. Last night, it managed a new all-time peak of 255,189, and it's been at the top of Steam's Top Sellers chart since it became purchasable.

In other news, the devs have confirmed that Helldivers 2 PvP will never be added, which I'm pretty happy about as someone who wants Arrowhead to go all-in on PvE co-op. Arrowhead is also calling for reinforcements for the studio as it begins to ramp up its production of future content updates, with an official roadmap slated to come soon.

Helldivers 2 is available now for $39.99 on both PS5 and PC, and so far, it's one of the best PC games of the year. Notably, the game also supports cross-platform play between PS5 and PC.