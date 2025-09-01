It's been a long time coming, but after its official reveal in 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally going to be released on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms later this week, on September 4, 2025.

To build up hype for this hotly anticipated Xbox title coming this week, Team Cherry has revealed new information on when exactly Hollow Knight: Silksong will release in multiple time zones and how much its retail price tag will be.

According to Team Cherry's social media accounts, Hollow Knight: Silksong will release on September 4, 2025, at the following times: 7:00 AM PT | 10:00 AM ET | 4:00 PM CEST | 11:00 PM JST.

As for Hollow Knight: Silksong's MSRP, it will be: $19.99 | €19.99 | ¥2300.

After many years, the long-awaited sequel to one of the most critically-acclaimed Metroidvania titles of this gaming generation, will finally be released

If you've been around the indie gaming scene, you have probably heard of Hollow Knight: Silksong on numerous occasions. If you haven't, here's a quick refresher.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, a side-scrolling Metroidvania action game where you explore a macabre world filled with gothic insect-like humanoids.

The original game was praised by critics and fans for its FromSoftware-like environmental storytelling, beautiful 2D art design, engrossing exploration and combat, and nail-bitingly challenging boss fights.

Hollow Knight: Silksong hopes to improve upon its predecessor's winning formula with a bigger world to explore, new tools for traversal and combat, dozens of new tough bosses to fight, and more.

Towering bosses await you in Hollow Knight: Silksong (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Unfortunately, fans had to wait over half a decade for Hollow Knight: Silksong to see the light of day, as it suffered many delays since its 2019 reveal.

It wouldn't be until Gamescom 2025 that we would finally get a final, concrete release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong announced.

I can certainly see why Team Cherry delayed Hollow Knight: Silksong for as long as it did because this time it's absolutely gorgeous to look at, and I say this as someone who never played the original Hollow Knight.

I admit this is sacrilegious of me to say as I grew up playing a bunch of Metroidvania titles like Nintendo's classic Metroid series, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Shadow Complex, and Guacamelee! to name a few.

Thankfully, I don't need to play the original Hollow Knight to understand the plot of Silksong, as the sequel follows a completely different protagonist, Princess Hornet, on her own quest to restore her kingdom of Hallownest to its former glory.

The deadliest foes aren't always giant monsters. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

What's even better is that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be extremely cheap to purchase, as it will cost $19.99 at retail, a stark contrast to big-budget AAA titles like The Outer Worlds 2, trying (and ultimately backpedaling) to raise their price beyond $70, or Borderlands 4, trying to sell itself at $80 but settling on $70.

Not to mention, Hollow Knight: Silksong will also be available to download for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the day it releases so I can try it out for free before committing to paying its refreshingly low retail price.

I have heard many stories about how awesome Hollow Knight is, and now I'll finally get to see for myself if this highly-wished-for sequel lives up to the hype when Hollow Knight: Silksong releases on September 4, 2025.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Windows and Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch. It'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.