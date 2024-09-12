If you're wondering what to play on your $700 PS5 Pro — Flappy Bird "triumphantly returns" to multiple platforms (?!)

What you need to know

Flappy Bird is making a comeback and launching in Fall 2024 onto "multiple platforms" with an iOS and Android release planned for 2025.

'The Flappy Bird Foundation' are a group of fans leading the revival, and have acquired the rights to the game from Gametech Holdings LLC.

The game creator famously hated the game and pulled it from mobile app stores over 10 years ago.

Steel yourselves, because I'm about to make you feel really old. It's been 10 years since the viral Flappy Bird game that took the world by storm famously rage quit from both Android and Apple stores. But it's coming back — bigger, better, and... flappier.



In case you forgot, Flappy Bird, the game that creator Dong Nguyen learned to despise, was unceremoniously taken down in February 2014. Nguyen pulled the plug after realizing that turning millions of people into obsessive bird-tappers wasn’t exactly his vision of game design. Fast-forward to today, and The Flappy Bird Foundation—yes, that’s a real thing now—has announced the bird's "triumphant return" to multiple platforms this Fall 2024. But here’s the flapper: they won’t tell us which platforms. All we know is that in 2025, it’ll make its glorious return to iOS and Android.

Flappy Bird in 120 FPS?

This surprise news, that comes only days after the announcement of the $700 PS5 Pro has us wondering, could Flappy Bird come to consoles? Could the PS5 Pro be the only place to play Flappy Bird in 120FPS? That's flaps per second.



We have been digging into the news to unravel this platform mystery, but we have been unable to find anything concrete. One thing you can be assured of is that Flappy Bird will be delayed on the Xbox Series S due to its technical limitations. We're kidding, of course. It probably won't come to console at all, but a Steam Deck version, I'm sure, would be most welcome. The news does mention "desktop and mobile web browser" versions. At least we can all rest easy knowing that the future of Flappy Bird is once again up in the air... literally.

A fan passion project

(Image credit: Flappy Bird Foundation Group)

The Flappy Bird Foundation has acquired the rights to the game from Gametech Holding LLC, as well as the rights for the original game and character Piou Piou vs. Cactus, which is credited with inspiring Flappy Bird. A spokesperson for the foundation said, “It’s been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we’re so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world.”



The new Flappy Bird promises shiny new game modes, characters, and progression. Plus, there's a massive multiplayer mode for “the world to flap together”—which, frankly, sounds both exciting and deeply confusing. Are we about to see a battle royale of birds slamming into pipes? Whatever it is, we’re ready for it... Nevertheless, the trailer above only shows the game on mobile so far, so perhaps our dreams of a console version are farfetched.



That said, we’re still riding high on nostalgia, and with all the fancy new mobile controllers, like the Razer Kishi Ultra, we’ll be hitting higher scores than ever before. Flappy Bird and RGB? Count me in.