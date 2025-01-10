Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Xbox Game Pass? At the time of writing, there's no sign that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available to play on Xbox or PC through Xbox Game Pass. However, there's always a chance it could come to Microsoft's gaming service at some point in the future.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official Story Trailer

2025 has only just begun, but what could be one of the year's biggest and best games is already fast-approaching: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Warhorse Studios' and Deep Silver's long-awaited, hotly anticipated sequel to its beloved 2018 medieval open-world RPG is now just a few weeks away from its global February 4 launch, with many fans looking forward to continuing protagonist Henry's quest for revenge in 15th Century Bohemia, exploring the game's colossal map (confirmed to be twice the size of the original's), engaging with its combat system inspired by real-world arms, armor, and techniques, and more.

Excitement for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has begun to swell exponentially in recent months, especially with most outlets and influencers praising the snippers of the game they've been able to play early in previews (check out ours). As a natural result of this, there are plenty of folks wondering if they'll be able to play the new game on Xbox or PC via Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's all-you-can-eat gaming service gives its members access to hundreds of games in exchange for monthly fees, and it's not uncommon for brand new titles to launch onto the Game Pass library.

Unfortunately for players hoping to use Game Pass for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, however, it doesn't look like the RPG is headed to it. Admittedly, there hasn't been official confirmation of this from Microsoft, Warhorse Studios, or Deep Silver, but there's also been no indication of the game's inclusion on Game Pass, either. And considering that the game is less than a month away, it's safe to assume it won't launch on the service. That means you'll need to purchase the game directly and permanently if you want to check it out.

... But could it be in the future?

Protagonist Henry and deuteragonist Sir Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's prologue. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 won't be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, but could it come to the service at some point in the future? Ultimately, it's impossible to say for sure, though something important to note is that the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance did come onto Game Pass in 2019. It only remained on it for a year — it was pulled out of the program in 2020, and hasn't returned since — but even so, that was a huge window of time for subscribers to play the title.

I could definitely see the same happening with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as even if they're temporary, eventual appearances on Game Pass are a great way to give games that are a year or two old a nice boost in additional visibility. Of course, it's also entirely possible that we'll never see the RPG on Game Pass at all; unfortunately, there's no way to know for sure until Warhorse or Deep Silver communicate officially on the matter.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is scheduled to come out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PS5 on February 4, 2025. It's available to preorder now for $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on console, though the Steam version is currently on sale at CDKeys for $44.59. That makes the PC edition the best one to get as long as your rig is capable of running it.