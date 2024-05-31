Is Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox?

We've still got a little while to wait for Monster Hunter Wilds as the game doesn't launch until sometime in 2025. However, we have gotten to see a few trailers for the upcoming multiplayer game, including one that was shown during the Sony State of Play May 2024 broadcast. The end of the trailer showed that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5) but didn't say anything about Xbox Series X|S.

Don't worry. I'm going to address all of your Monster Hunter Wilds Xbox questions on this page.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds coming to Xbox? Yes! Anyone with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will be able to enjoy this upcoming multiplayer monster fighting game when it releases.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds coming to Game Pass day one? We currently don't know if Monster Hunter Wilds will be on Game Pass at launch. This isn't too surprising given that the game doesn't release for a while yet. After all, we don't even know the exact release date yet. We'll update this section when we learn more.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds a PS5 exclusive? No. Monster Hunter Wilds is not a PS5 exclusive. Despite the Sony State of Play May 2024 broadcast only showing that the game was coming to PS5 it is, in fact, also coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2025.

Look forward to hunting monsters in the wilds on Xbox

Palico and Hunter riding Seikret mount. (Image credit: Capcom)

I'm relatively new to the Monster Hunter fandom with my first game in the series having been Monster Hunter Rise. I've since jumped into a few other games within the series and have found that I really do love this franchise. As such, I'm stoked that Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to Xbox and PC.

It looks like several new monsters and interesting new mechanics are getting implemented to help shake up gameplay. Thankfully, you'll be able to experience all of it when the game launches sometime in 2025. Check back here at Windows Central as our gaming team will be covering Monster Hunter Wilds Xbox guides and other helpful content.