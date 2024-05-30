It's not uncommon for platform-specific livestreams or events to feature games that will be coming to other platforms. The same is true for the latest PlayStation State of Play May 2024 broadcast. We've taken the time to round up and quickly discuss all of the games that are also coming to Xbox and/or PC.

Get excited! There are plenty of awesome titles headed to PC and Xbox in the coming months. We're bound to learn even more at the upcoming Xbox Showcase 2024.

Where to watch the PlayStation State of Play broadcast

Sony State of Play took place on Thursday, May 30 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. You can watch the embedded video above or continue reading to see a breakout of all games mentioned that are coming to PC and/or Xbox.

All PC and Xbox games shown during PlayStation State of Play May 2024

Below is everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 broadcast that is coming to Xbox and/or PC.

New Concord trailer and gameplay shown off

A new Concord gameplay trailer showed off some of the characters for this upcoming 5V5, PVP multiplayer FPS game. It's coming to PC and PS5. Preorders open June 6, 2024.

God of War Ragnarök coming to PC in September

God of War Ragnarok on PC will come with the Valhalla DLC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Santa Monica Studio's amazing action-adventure, single-player sequel is finally coming to PC on September 19, 2024. A trailer explained some of the features PC players can expect such as unlocked frame rates, NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3, and all Valhalla DLC. For more info, check out our God of War Ragnarök for PC announcement page.

Marvel Rivals is coming to Xbox

Marvel Rivals, the previously announced 5v5 shooter inspired by Overwatch, is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The game doesn't have a release date just yet, but both console platforms (and PC players) can look forward to a closed beta test in July.

Infinity Nikki coming soon to PC

A quick trailer for Infinity Nikki showed off the vibrant and somewhat haunting world. This is "an open-world dress-up game" brought to us by Papergames. It's coming to PC, mobile, PS4, and PS5.

Skydance's Behemoth coming to Steam VR

(Image credit: Skydance Productions)

This VR game has players traveling around a dangerous world filled with massive monsters and dangerous enemies. It is coming to Steam VR, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR sometime in Fall 2024. You can wishlist it now.

Alien Rogue Incursion VR game coming to Steam

Yet another VR game, but this time set in the world of Alien. It will be available "holiday 2024" and is coming to Steam, Meta Quest 3, and PlayStation VR2.

Where Winds Meet

This gorgeous open-world game got a new trailer. It's for sure coming to PS5 and is rumored to be headed to PC too.

Until Dawn remake coming to PC this Fall

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

The Until Dawn remake brings the classic horror game filled with notable actors to PC and PS5 in Fall 2024. Your decisions impact the story and determine who makes it out alive.

Silent Hill 2 comes to PC this October

This remake of the classic horror sequel is coming out on October 8, 2024. It will release on PC and PS5. The trailer showed us the creepy city of Silent Hill and even gave flashes of some of the sinister creatures that inhabit it.

New Monster Hunter Wilds trailer shown

Grab your monster hunting friends and get ready to go on hunts in this upcoming multiplayer game. The game releases sometime in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, but can be wishlisted now.

Monster Hunter World save data bonuses include a Felyne Leather Armor Set and a Felyne Acorn Spade for players.

include a Felyne Leather Armor Set and a Felyne Acorn Spade for players. Monster Hunter Iceborne save data bonuses include a Felyne Duffel Armor Set and a Trekker Peckaxe weapon.

More gaming news to come at Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Of course, we're going to learn about even more PC and Xbox games coming out in the near future during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, which takes place on June 9, 2024. If you're excited for this event, check out our own Jez Corden's predictions article for what to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.



As always, we'll be around and covering the Xbox Game Showcase live while it unfolds next month. So, check back here to get the latest news and information surrounding Xbox and PC gaming! In the meantime, you can check out our list of upcoming PC games and upcoming Xbox games to get hyped up.