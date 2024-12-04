Path of Exile 2 is almost here, and yes, you can play it on console.

Is Path of Exile 2 on Xbox? Yes! Like the first game, Path of Exile 2 will be available on console, though not on the Xbox One. Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to play the Game Preview release of Path of Exile 2 from December 6, the same day it releases on all platforms.

Path of Exile 2 is coming to Xbox, initially in Game Preview

Path of Exile 2 will be on Xbox day one. (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Like the first game, Path of Exile 2 will be available on Xbox. It's only coming to current gen consoles, though, which is fair, given the expected lifespan of the game.

Initially it will be launching into Game Preview, the Xbox version of Steam's Early Access which the PC version will be releasing under.

The game goes live on December 6 on all platforms, but if you're on Xbox, you can pre-download the game already ahead of time. The developers warn that there will likely still be updates at launch, but since it's showing as needing 100GB of storage space, getting that early installation done will definitely help.

Path of Exile 2 will be playable solo or in up to 6 player co-op. It has also been confirmed to support crossplay, so you'll be able to party up with your PS5 and PC buddies, and you'll have cross progression if you jump between platforms yourself.

Path of Exile 2 is a separate game, but still free-to-play

It's a separate game from the first, with shared purchases across both. (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Even though Path of Exile 2 is about to debut, the original game isn't going away. Grinding Gear Games is committed to supporting it, and making sure players of both have a good time and are treated fairly.

"Path of Exile 2 is a separate game to the original Path of Exile. We will continue to offer expansions for both games going forward. They are completely free-to-play and will never be "pay to win". Purchases are shared between the two games."

While it will be free-to-play, there are in-game purchases that can be made for various bundles, including an early access supporter bundle. The commitment to avoiding pay to win mechanics certainly makes it a lot easier to support the developers with some purchases. The original game and the sequel have interplay between them, with purchase sharing across both games.