Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 interactive map — Every quest, point of interest, and more

We have yet another enormous open-world adventure on our hands with Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The RPG's grandiose rendition of 15th Century Bohemia is double the size of its already-huge 2018 predecessor, and it's brimming with everything from diverse and engaging side quests to hidden treasures to find, camps of loot-laden bandits to clear, and more.

This makes its two Trosky and Kuttenberg maps a joy to explore and adventure through, but it also means that it's pretty tough to find everything that's hidden away in their dense forests and bustling villages. Doing so will require thoroughly combing through the world and keeping your eyes peeled and ears open, but if you'd like some external assistance, you can also rely on an interactive map — a tool made by fellow players that shows where you can find pretty much everything in the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has only been out for a few days, but the team over at Map Genie has already put together a largely complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 interactive map you can access now. With it, you can make sure you don't miss any of what Warhorse's new game has to offer.

KCD2: Interactive map of Trosky and Kuttenberg

This is what the interface for Map Genie's KCD2 interactive map looks like. (Image credit: MapGenie)

While Map Genie's Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 interactive map isn't fully complete yet — its contributors are still at work making sure that it includes every noteworthy quest, point of interest, and more — what's been published is incredibly extensive. The map already includes huge portions of what's available in both the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions, so it's more than ready to be used for exploring the open world.

Like all of Map Genie's other interactive maps, this one is smooth and easy to navigate. Zooming in or out is easily achieved by either scrolling your mouse wheel (desktop) or by using "pinching" your touchscreen (mobile), with click-and-drag or scrolling on those respective platforms allowing you to move your view of the map around. Additionally, the left side of the webpage has a list of categories you can toggle to display location icons on the map, with options for everything from vendor types and notable services to loot stashes and various points of interest.

Accompanying those categories is a search bar, which comes in handy if you're trying to find a specific type of NPC or resource. For example, if you wanted to find a blacksmith to sell unwanted armor and weapons to, you could see every blacksmith in Trosky or Kuttenberg by simply typing "blacksmith" in the bar and then pressing the search button.

I do recommend trying to play through Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 without using a tool like this, as all the cool things you can find in its open world are more satisfying to discover if you stumble across them yourself. With that said, if you're looking to save some time or guarantee that you don't miss anything, interactive maps like this one are a huge boon you should take advantage of.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $46.19 on CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).