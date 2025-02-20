Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's first post-launch patch is here, but Hotfix 1.1.2 sure isn't fixing a whole lot

A little over two weeks after the game's February 4 release date, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Warhorse Studios' long-awaited sequel to the original 2018 medieval open-world RPG — has gotten its first post-launch update with Hotfix 1.1.2. The patch is available to download now on all of KCD2's platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG), and PS5.

The foreword to the patch notes state that the update brings "key stability improvements, quest fixes, and platform-specific adjustments" and "fine-tunes your medieval adventure," but honestly, this hotfix is pretty anemic. There are only 11 specified bugfixes in total, and aside from the ones that address crashes, only two of them resolve serious issues that players have experienced with quests and technical performance.

I hardly ran into any bugs at all during the playthrough of KCD2 I completed for my review, but other folks adventuring through medieval Bohemia haven't been so lucky (though the game is pretty well-polished overall). On PS5, there have been widespread reports of constant audio stuttering, and both PS5 and Xbox players have made note of major visual glitches like flickering textures in the sky, weather effects rapidly disappearing and reappearing, and NPC eyes and teeth glowing, among others.

A screenshot of a cutscene from one of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's side quests. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

These issues, along with numerous other bugs that impede or prevent progress in various quests throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, sadly haven't been resolved with this update (make sure you check the section below for a full breakdown of what was fixed). If you've encountered one of these in your playthrough, you'll have to wait until future patches come out for a fix.

Early reactions to Hotfix 1.1.2 from the KCD2 community have been unsurprisingly negative, with many expressing disappointment that several major issues with the game haven't been fixed or acknowledged in official developer communications.

"How was the PS5 audio stutter NOT a top priority?" Wrote u/OK_ULTRA in a post on the r/KingdomCome subreddit, linking to a clear example of the bug. "Wow they really didn’t fix a lot in all this time. Disappointing," added u/silus2123. Most replies in the thread are from folks that were hoping a major issue they ran into was fixed, only for them to find out the bug in question persists.

One particularly annoying bug in KCD2 prevents your dog, Mutt, from properly following your commands — even if you've kept him well-fed and given him lots of pets. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ultimately, it's a bummer that the first update to KCD2 didn't do much to take care of bugs and technical issues, but hopefully more substantial fixes are coming soon. This was only labeled a hotfix after all, so perhaps Warhorse Studios has a much larger patch already on the way. Either way, we know more updates are coming at some point, as the developer has promised continued support alongside content additions like haircuts, horse races, a hardcore mode, and three DLC expansions.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the irksome issues mentioned above, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 itself undoubtedly stands as one of 2025's best Xbox games and best PC games, and is an early frontrunner for Game of the Year. The historical RPG has reviewed and sold so well that it started turning a profit just under 24 hours after launch, and ended up moving 1 million copies in that time. It's also maintained consistently high numbers on the Steam player count charts since launch, and recently crossed the 2 million sales milestone.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's a stellar RPG, so if you enjoy that genre, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $47.39 at CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $59.99 $47.39 at CDKeys (Steam, PC) The highly anticipated follow-up to Warhorse Studios' debut historical RPG is finally here, and it's got everything I wanted out of the sequel and more. Put simply, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a masterpiece, and a clear early frontrunner for Game of the Year. Xbox version: $69.99 $58.19 at CDKeys

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hotfix 1.1.2 patch notes

A screenshot of Kuttenberg, the largest city in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Below are the official patch notes for Hotfix 1.1.2, taken directly from Warhorse Studios' website.

Fortuna

Bozhena and Pavlena will no longer report the player for crimes during the quest.

The King's Gambit

The quest interactor for wine will no longer disappear, allowing players to continue pouring wine for the guests.

Combat

Fixed the crossbow aiming zoom on ultrawide resolutions.

Platform-specific fixes

Epic Games Store: Fixed the issue with achievements not being completed after longer than one hour of play.

PROS

Improved the issue with rewards sometimes requiring game restart to be awarded.

Stability