Less than 24 hours after launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 already soared past this huge sales milestone

Going into 2025, it was easy to forecast that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — a colossal, much-hyped medieval open-world RPG from Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver — was going to be one of the year's biggest and most exciting releases. And sure enough, now that it's out, it's already managed to soar past an impressive sales milestone.

Specifically, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has now sold over 1 million copies across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, with its developers announcing the achievement on social media on Wednesday morning. "Over a million of you have stepped into our world," wrote Warhorse in its post. "We're beyond grateful for your support — thank you for making KCD2 a triumph!"

Notably, this news came less than 24 hours after the sequel's big launch on Tuesday that saw it blowing up the Steam charts. And to be clear, it still is; as I write this, KCD2 just hit a new concurrent player count peak of 172,966 according to SteamDB, and it's the fifth most-played game on Valve's PC gaming platform. For a single player RPG, that's a sizable accomplishment.

Interest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was very high in the months and weeks leading up to its release, with Warhorse marketing it as a deep refinement of everything that fans enjoyed about the original 2018 game. Its gargantuan, systems-driven open world was made twice as large and even more supportive of and reactive to player choice and agency, while its brutal medieval melee combat has been reworked to promote a balanced dance of offense and defense instead of the turtle-heavy experience it tended to devolve into in the later stages of the first KCD. Audiovisual presentation got some big boosts, too, as did performance and the quality of the story.

Put simply, it took an already good game and made it a terrific one, and as I wrote in my Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, that makes it "the perfect RPG sequel." Other players that had early access agree; reviews and scores across the web are almost universally positive, with the game currently resting at a "Generally Favorable" 88/100 score on the aggregation site Metacritic. KCD2 is also ranked "Very Positive" on Steam with 92% of its 6,356 reviews positive, and it's got a 4/5 rating on Xbox and a 4.79/5 one on PS5. It's only February, but we may very well have 2025's Game of the Year on our hands.

All of this has undoubtedly helped the grandiose historical RPG attract interested fans, leading to the game climbing to the top of Steam's Top Sellers chart before it was even available to play publicly. So far, it's held that position firmly against other big-name titles like Civilization 7, a new seasonal release from Destiny 2, the hero shooter Marvel Rivals, and others.

A gorgeous view of Trosky Castle, one of the main locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Of course, this is just the start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's success. The numbers it's achieved so far, while undeniably impressive, have also come in the middle of a work week in which many have limited amounts of time to play games; once the weekend comes, I expect we'll see KCD2's sales numbers and its concurrent player count rapidly climb even higher.

Looking to get in on the fun? Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $59.99 (PC) and $69.99 (console), but if you're able to play on one of the first two platforms, you can actually get it for far less thanks to these deals from CDKeys. Specifically, you can snag the Steam version of KCD2 for $46.19 at CDKeys, while the Xbox one is going for $58.09 on CDKeys. Notably, the Gold Edition of the RPG that includes some bonus goodies and access to its future DLCs is also on sale.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely consider picking it up.