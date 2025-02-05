Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is 2025's GOTY frontrunner, and it can be yours for less with these deals

Kingdom Come: Deliverance cemented itself as one of the best RPGs of the 2010s when it came out seven years ago, so it's not exactly surprising that there's been a ton of excitement for the sequel ahead of its long-awaited release. That hype has culminated in an enormously successful launch for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Steam (Windows PC), Xbox, and other platforms — and thanks to some awesome deals, you can embark on its grandiose romp through medieval Bohemia for a substantial discount.

Right now, the Standard Edition of the Steam version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is going for just $46.19 at CDKeys, which is nearly a full $14 off the usual $59.99 MSRP. The Gold Edition that includes some extra goodies and access to KCD2's future DLCs is only $58.69 at CDKeys instead of $79.99 as well, and the retailer even has the pricier Xbox versions on sale, too.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $59.99 $46.19 at CDKeys (Steam, PC) The highly anticipated follow-up to Warhorse Studios' debut historical RPG is finally here, and it's got everything I wanted out of the sequel and more. Put simply, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a masterpiece, and a clear early frontrunner for Game of the Year. Thanks to these CDKeys deals, you can get it for considerably less than its MSRP. ✅Perfect for: Fans of large, reactive, and content-rich open-world RPGs, medieval settings, and historical fiction ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a smaller, shorter experience or something more linear and structured Xbox version: $69.99 $58.09 at CDKeys

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition | $79.99 $58.69 at CDKeys (Steam, PC) The Gold Edition is a fair bit pricier than the Standard Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it includes an extra quest, access to the game's future DLCs, and some other goodies. Luckily, it's on sale too. ✅Perfect for: Players that want access to KCD2's future DLCs and some exclusive extras like The Lion's Crest quest and paintable shields ❌Avoid if: You just want the base game and don't want to pay extra for other add-ons Xbox version: $89.99 $73.69 at CDKeys

Kingdom Come 2 is "the perfect RPG sequel"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As I wrote in my 5/5 review of the game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is "bigger, better, and bolder than ever," with nearly every pillar of its predecessor's design refined, improved, or expanded. The gargantuan open world itself is twice as large as the first title's, and is richer with a greater variety of side quests and activities to engage with. The inhabitants of that world are also more reactive than ever before, with everything from their social status, your chosen dialogue options, and choices made in quests to what you're wearing, your health and hygiene, and what you're seen doing having a tangible impact on how you're treated and perceived. The melee combat, too, has become more "active" and friendly to offensive playstyles, while the continuation of the story has considerably better pacing and nuance compared to what came before.

It's "the perfect RPG sequel," and you're sure to love it if you like the sound of an epic 100+ hour journey. I'm not alone in thinking this, either; other Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reviewers feel the same way, with the game currently enjoying a "Generally Favorable" 88/100 score on Metacritic averaged out from dozens of reviews and analyses across the web. Undoubtedly, it's going to be a Game of the Year contender, and it's safe to say that it's currently 2025's frontrunner.

It's also worth mentioning that at launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is absolutely blowing up Steam, with the RPG currently standing as the fifth most-played game on the platform. Its concurrent player count peaked at 159,351 close to its global release, but I imagine it'll soar even higher in the upcoming evenings and on the weekend.

And wait, there's more: as good as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now, it's poised to get even better later this year as updates and expansions to the experience come out. The game's roadmap confirms that we're getting three add-on expansions later this year, as well as some free new features like barber haircuts, horse racing, and a more difficult Hardcore Mode.

Ultimately, it's an incredible game, and thanks to these discounts, it can be yours at launch for sizable discounts. It's unclear how long these CDKeys deals will last, though, so if you're interested in taking advantage of them, I wouldn't wait to do so.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors