Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 surpasses staggering new sales threshold

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been on a hot streak. Within the first 24 hours, the game managed to surpass over one million copies sold. It even managed to pay for itself within the first day. Now, in less than two weeks, it's doubled that count, reaching two million total sales.

In comparison with the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the first game eventually climbed to over 8 million sales, but it took over six years to reach that number. Now, they've hit a quarter of that number in less than two weeks. Talk about deliverance.

The good news keeps rolling in for Warhorse Studios. This comes just a few days after Warhorse officially announced that modding would be coming to the game on Steam, something players worldwide are looking forward to. I know I certainly am, and I haven't even had the chance to play the game yet!

The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes during a month that's packed with releases. Civilization 7, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The last is one I'm currently playing through for review. It's a crowded month!

Not only is the release calendar full, but so are the RPGs. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 faces off against another top-seller in Avowed, which once managed to reach the number one spot on Steam before its full release. Whoever wins between the two is nonsense because the only winners this month are the gamers.

In years past, I always struggled through the holiday release window. Now, I'm struggling to see or play all the titles in February—a true gamer problem to have. I need it, though, and I've been getting ready to play it in weird ways.

If you've already picked up Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, or you're like me and have to wait a hot minute, why don't you go gather up the Twitch drops available until February 19? The Cutpurse armor set looks dope and will fit right in with any backstabbing rogue looking to miss the gallows in Kingdom Come. You definitely won't get caught doing anything illegal in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. No, never.

How do you feel about the success Warhorse Studios is seeing with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Let us know in the comments below or on social media. I'll make sure to dive into the conversation if it suits me. Until then, enjoy the rest of February's game! Whatever you fancy, you're in for a fun ride.