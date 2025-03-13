Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's new Patch 1.2 update brings a laundry list of over 1,000 fixes — here are the patch notes
The highly anticipated Patch 1.2 is out for KCD2, and it's massive.
A little over a month since Warhorse Studios' huge medieval Bohemian RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 came out in early February, the developer has now updated it with a gargantuan new Patch 1.2 update. The patch dropped on Thursday morning, and is now available to download on Windows PC and PS5.
Warhorse is aware of the fact that the update isn't out on Xbox Series X|S consoles yet, and has reassured fans that "it's on the way and should be arriving very soon."
The update — coming in at a full game-sized 62.5GB — contains "over 1,000" noteworthy fixes and solutions for various bugs, along with countless different balancing tweaks to nearly every aspect of KCD2's gameplay. Overall, there's nothing in the patch notes (they're far too long to list here like I would normally, so here's a link to them) that's particularly transformative, but all of the bugfixes and minor adjustments should add up to make the RPG feel more polished and refined.
The biggest addition from Patch 1.2 is the implementation of the barber feature that lets you give protagonist Henry a new hairstyle and/or facial hair — handy if you're not a fan of his default crew cut or his baby face. You'll find a barber in both Zhelejov and Kuttenberg, so no matter which of the game's two maps you're in, you can get yourself a new do in exchange for some groschen.
Some other major fixes worth specifically mentioning include a fix for the dreaded audio stuttering problem on PS5, one for the nasty bug causing flickering textures in the sky on consoles, and another for the issue that could occasionally make inventory icons extremely blurry while playing on Xbox Series S.
I won't cover them in detail here, but Patch 1.2 also features tons of bugfixes for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's many, many quests. Aside from the above platform-specific problems, these were arguably the most frustrating bugs to encounter since they often blocked player progress in side quests, so it's great to see them taken care of.
On the whole, this is an excellent update, and it's a relief to see after Hotfix 1.1.2 left fans disappointed in late February. That little patch didn't fix much, but Warhorse's PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling teased that the next update had "34 pages of patch notes" a few weeks later; now that it's here, Patch 1.2 has proven those words true.
What's next for KCD2?
In terms of what's next for KCD2, we know from the game's official roadmap trailer that a more difficult Hardcore Mode and horse racing are both coming later this spring; if the former works like Hardcore did in the original Kingdom Come, players will have to select a few negative perks that never go away at the start of a playthrough, and will also have to contend with higher shop prices, slower healing, more lethal combat damage, and the absence of the indicators that display which direction you're guarding/attacking from and when to block/attack for perfect blocks and ripostes.
Beyond that, there are also DLC expansions headed to the game in summer, fall, and winter. The first, Brushes With Death, focuses on "a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past," while the second — titled Legacy of the Forge — will see Henry become a master blacksmith in Kuttenberg. Finally, there will be Mysteria Ecclesiae in winter, a DLC centered around Sedletz Monastery and "the spread of a deadly illness."
With all this content scheduled to come later in 2025, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is poised to have an excellent year. It's already one of this year's Game of the Year frontrunners — it reviewed exceptionally well and rocketed past a major sales milestone in under 24 hours — and it only looks to get even better as Warhorse supports it with major updates like Patch 1.2, new features, and DLC.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's a stellar RPG, so if you enjoy that genre, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $48.59 at CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).
