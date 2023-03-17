Latest Intel Arc Game On driver has you ready to take on the Diablo 4 open beta

What you need to know:

As the Diablo 4 open beta goes live, gamers using Intel Arc graphics have a new driver to install for it.

Besides Diablo 4, the latest Game On driver also adds optimizations for Deceive Inc. and improvements for Sons of the Forest.

Additional fixes are included for Resident Evil 4's demo and The Riftbreaker on Xbox Game Pass.

If you're a PC gamer then you probably know that this weekend is the first open beta for Blizzard's hotly anticipated Diablo 4. With new games to play comes new drivers, and if you're using an Intel Arc-based gaming machine then you're included in the party as well.

The latest Game On driver is now available, with version 31.0.101.4148 adding in optimizations for the Diablo 4 open beta alongside Deceive Inc. However, remember that Diablo 4 is a beta, and even with optimizations there is still one currently known issue Arc graphics users need to be aware of:

"Diablo 4 (Beta) may exhibit corruption on character during gameplay with ‘Highlight Character When Obscured’ setting enabled."

In addition, players of Sons of the Forest will be pleased to hear that Intel has added performance optimizations for the title to all A-series GPUs with this release.

There are also Arc-related fixes to the previously known issues listed below:

The Riftbreaker (DX12) may exhibit black line corruption with the Xbox Game Pass* version.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance during gameplay.

Download the latest update through Intel Arc Control on your PC if you have it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You should be able to pull down the latest driver through Intel Arc Control if you use it, or by going to the direct download on Intel's website.

The Diablo 4 open beta is now live until March 20 for those who pre-ordered the game. An additional weekend for anyone to try the game will follow from March 24 to March 27.

To see everything included in this driver be sure to check the full release notes.