Here's where you can buy Phil Spencer's Minecraft jacket

Minecraft is everywhere right now —with A Minecraft Movie landing in cinemas today. So Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming just showed up to the Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event in the most appropriate and on trend outfit he could have chosen, an official Adidas Originals x Minecraft tracksuit jacket. If Steve got promoted to CFO of Redstone Corp, this would be his work outfit.
As soon as I spotted it, I needed to know if it was available to buy (not for me I might add, I cannot pull off a tracksuit). Here's where you can get Phil Spencer's style as well as bunch of other Minecraft-themed clothing to fill up your IRL inventory.
The jacket for mining diamonds by day and hitting the clerb at night. A Minecraft tracksuit jacket so pixel-perfect, even Phil Spencer himself is rocking it to the Microsoft 50th Anniversary event. Blending creeper-core and executive chic in one zippable package.
Where to buy Phil's Minecraft jacket
Xbox chief Phil Spencer is here at Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event. He’s wearing a Minecraft jacket ⛏️(no shelf nearby) pic.twitter.com/t2cosqoIrPApril 4, 2025
While hunting down Phil Spencer's drip, I came across a bunch of other items on the Adidas website I didn't know existed before today. First off if you want to go fully bold and blocktastic, you can grab the matching Minecraft track pants for $80.
Finish the entire look with a classic Minecraft bag (I actually think this is the nicest thing in the collection and would make a killer bag for a gaming handheld like the Rog Ally).
Let's not forget the kids in the Minecraft merchandise madness, this whole movie launch is for them afterall, if you want to dress your kiddos in head to toe Minecraft gear too theres a full tracksuit for $70 with a seriously cute bumblebee detail.
Now I'm going to buy my son a Minecraft tracksuit so he can eat his Minecraft McDonalds while watching the Minecraft movie. What a time to be alive!
