Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.60 patch update releases with over 70 bug fixes

What you need to know

The latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update is patch 1.19.60, and it's rolling out now.

The patch update includes dozens of fixes and improvements, including smashing over 70 bugs.

This update is still based on The Wild Update, with Mojang Studios diligently working on the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.60 is now available to download on all platforms.

Minecraft players can rejoice, as a new update is rolling out to all Bedrock Edition platforms right now. Okay, it isn't a major content update, as Minecraft 1.20 is still a long ways from being released, but Mojang Studios is squishing over 70 bugs with the latest official release.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.60 is now rolling out, and it's a patch update packed with fixes, improvements, and technical updates. There's plenty here for Minecraft players and creators alike, including further improvements to the vanilla parity between Bedrock and Java editions. The Minecraft 1.20 update is still in active development, but players can now test more experimental features from the upcoming release in the newest Minecraft version.

One of the best Xbox games of all time is getting a little bit better with the release of the 1.19.60 patch update, while the next major Minecraft update is expected to bring plenty of new features. One feature that's currently in testing via Minecraft: Java Edition snapshots is the addition of armor trims, which allows players to customize their favorite armor in a wide variety of designs and colors.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.60 includes:

Vanilla parity

Blocks

Crimson and Warped block sets now have a unique set of sounds

Campfires do not set players and mobs on fire anymore, but still inflict damage

Campfires do not destroy Minecarts and Boats anymore

Bamboo plant placement now behaves the same way as Java Edition; it will no longer grow by clicking on the side of a Bamboo plant with a Bamboo item in-hand

Bamboo sapling no longer replaces double plants when placed

Pumpkins and Melons can now grow on Mycelium and Moss blocks

The Sculk Shrieker block's shriek sound can now be heard at the longer distance of 32 blocks

Respawn Anchor no longer retains its charges if mined with Silk Touch or picked

Beacon effect particles are now transparent

Conduit effect particles are now transparent

Redstone Dust now emits a sound when placed on the ground

Wooden Doors, Iron Doors, Wooden Trapdoors, Iron Trapdoors and Fence Gates now use the same opening and closing sounds as Java Edition

Updated Pressure Plates to have different sound pitches based on their behavior to match Java Edition

Added a unique click sound for Wooden Buttons to match Java Edition

Changed Frogspawn map color to match Java Edition

Change Bed block map colors to match Java Edition

Changed various blocks’ Map colors to appear correctly match Java Edition

Mobs

Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs, which can be obtained using commands

Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg

Vex hitboxes are now vertically centered with their models

Vex and Allay now sit properly in Boats and Minecarts

Fixed Vex texture disparity between Bedrock and Java

Slimes and Magma Cubes no longer spawn in spaces that are 2 blocks tall or less

Glow Squid now emit particles when spawned outside of water

Using a Saddle on a tamed Horse, Donkey, or Mule now results in it being equipped

Using Horse Armor on an unarmored, tamed Horse now results in it being equipped

Using a Carpet on a tamed Llama now results in it being equipped

Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Horse Armors to tamed Horses

Dispensers can now equip Saddles and Chests to tamed Mules and Donkeys

Dispensers can now equip Carpets and Chests to tamed Llamas

Dispensers can now equip Saddles to Pigs and Striders

Shears in a Dispenser now only shear one Sheep at a time

Shears in a Dispenser can now shear Snow Golems and Mooshrooms

The Wandering Trader no longer has a chance to offer duplicate Seed trades

Endermen, Skeletons, and Wither Skeletons now only spawn at light level 7 and below (instead of 11 and below) in the Nether

Updated the Skeleton / Zombie Horse's and Donkey / Mule's saddle and chest textures

Villagers will now ensure that rain can pass through the block above them before launching Fireworks when celebrating after a raid victory

Axolotls no longer tick their dry out timer when unloaded

Husks can now fit in a two blocks high space and baby Husks in a one-high space

All mobs are now able to path through Wither Roses

Experimental features

General

In addition to experimental features added in 19.50, several new experimental features are now playable from the upcoming 1.20 update!

Enable the “Next Major Update” toggle in world settings to enable this content

These features are a work in progress and are still in active development. The design and functionality of these features will likely change before they’re released

Please remember: Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as “Experimental” We recommend keeping these experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves

Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as “Experimental”

Bamboo

Added Block of Bamboo, which can be crafted from 9 Bamboo

Added Stripped Block of Bamboo, which can be obtained by using an Axe on a Block of Bamboo

Both Block of Bamboo and Stripped Block of Bamboo can be crafted into 2 Bamboo Planks

Mob heads on blocks

When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone!

Piglin mob heads

Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper!

Placing the Piglin Head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin's ambient sounds

The Piglin Head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone on worn by a player!

Bug fixes

Accessibility

The new Create New World screen is now available for text to speech users. We'd be happy to receive your feedback on it

Fixed text to speech enumeration for world on the Play screen, select language in settings screen, select controls in settings screen, and friends in invite friends screen when there are a large number of items in the list

Android

The screen will no longer automatically turn off while a world is loaded when playing on Android devices

Updated splash screen to be consistent between Android 12+ devices and older devices

Fixed controller input sometimes getting stuck when a controller was disconnected on Android devices

The UI no longer flickers on Android when the on-screen keyboard appears

Blocks

Entities no longer get pushed out by Doors activated by Redstone signals

Using the Pick Block functionality on Fern and Grass now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them

Using the Pick Block functionality on Acacia Leaves and Dark Oak Leaves now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them

Hoppers no longer fail to collect items when trying to pull in multiple item types

Prevent Pistons from re-creating moving blocks that were destroyed mid-move

Blocks that require supporting blocks now appear properly on a Map when placed on partial blocks or above air

Scaffolding now displays particles and produces vibrations when the block under it is destroyed

Stone Walls are now placed correctly in a line when continuously placing them

Levers now produce the same sound effect as Stone Buttons

Gameplay

Fixed a bug causing players’ hitboxes and nameplates to be unaligned when rejoining a world after dying and returning to menu without respawning

Raids now trigger properly when the player with bad omen enters a village while riding / gliding

Fixed an issue where players could fall out of moving blocks when pushed upwards

Fixed an issue where night was being incorrectly skipped if the last player in a game was in the Nether or End

A player entering the Nether or End will now trigger a night skip if all players left in Overworld are sleeping

Fixed a bug where dropping an item and sleeping at the same time would cause the server to hang

Orbs spawned within the same block will merge and combine XP values until orb limit is reached

Graphical

Highlight selection no longer highlights the entire card for transparent objects like saplings

V-sync settings are now properly configured in options (non-ARM devices)

Items

Fixed item degradation when rapidly attacking mobs

Fixed an issue that prevented some Tripwire Hooks from being valid trades when trading with a Fletcher Villager

Ender Pearls will no longer teleport a sleeping player

Mobs

Entities no longer disappear when sent through End Gateways

Ravagers are now able to attack when standing on various partial blocks like Mud

Vex now use a separate charging animation when empty-handed

Vex now render offhand items

Fixed the Vex being incorrectly lit in dark surroundings

Players can no longer see through terrain by riding a Horse, Mule, or Donkey at the edge of a 2-block-tall space

Villagers will now take damage from lightning bolts on Peaceful difficulty, like other mobs

Tropical Fish no longer use surface density limit when spawning underground

Evokers now play a ‘sit’ animation when riding a mount or vehicle

Realms

New Realm button on the two player Realm info screen now activates correctly

Added a highlight to Realms terms and agreements checkbox when the UI is hovered

Redirect players back to the world selection screen if they choose to leave on the Download Resource Packs prompt

Fixed a bug where the option "Require players to accept resource packs to join" did not reflect the actual state

Fixed erroneously showing previously applied packs on Realms settings screen after a Realm reset

Updated error message for failing to join an owned Realms server that is out of date. New messaging now describes the issue and provides steps to resolve issue

Stability and performance

Fixed a potential crash when gliding through an End Gateway

The game no longer crashes when killing an entity with invalid conditions, functions, or pools entries in its loot table

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when players died while affected with Withering

Fixed a crash on Xbox when the Edit World Button on the Select World Screen had quick successive selections

Fixed a bug that caused players to desync from multiplayer games if they saved and quit after dying and rejoining a game

Touch controls

Fixed a bug that prevented items from moving indirectly between Creative Mode inventory and players' extended inventory in Pocket UI

Fixed a problem where the touch d-pad's forward button was not functional when holding the strafe left / right button

The inventory tab will now reset its hover state if the player uses a second input method and hover on another tab

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t interact with toast notifications in Joystick and Crosshair touch controls

The pressing direction of the build button in touch controls will now be visually clicked down instead of up when being pressed

Fixed an issue where players could not remove items by clicking on the inventory items in Classic profile

The touch focus circle has been reactivated with the new touch controls (not in Crosshair mode)

Resolved an issue that pressing the inventory button could interact with the world instead of opening the inventory on some devices

Fixed an issue that players couldn’t scroll the inventory screen when one row was appearing off-screen

Added several levels of intervals for repeat crafting when holding on the crafted items

Removed the camera movement delay when the player swiped from the attack and build buttons in crosshair mode

Fixed inventory screen touch interactions not working properly on Nintendo Switch

The correct tip for dismounting Boats and Minecarts now appears when not using classic touch controls

Toast notifications can now be swiped away on touch devices in-game

Touch Control settings section is no longer visible on Xbox

User interface

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor was visible and is no longer usable to control the player camera on the HUD screen after exiting the menu screen with a touch while moving the mouse around

Fixed text being slightly off-centered to the left for Furnace, Blast Furnace, and Smoker screens

Feedback button on the main menu will now prompt the player with a modal before redirecting to their web browser

Fixed an issue where text fields would not regain focus after being deselected with a gamepad

Text fields are no longer deselected with second click on them once they are selected

Fixed an issue where user interface elements on the Achievements screen and the new Create New World screen didn't properly trigger sound effects

Added a missing error screen that displays when attempting to create a world with too little available disk space

Fixed the quality of the Mojang Studios logo loading screen on Xbox

Removed extra space around the "open chat" message that appears when entering a world

Fixed an issue that caused the Wandering Trader's trade window to show a profession

Resource packs will now be applied to the world after navigating to another screen before creation

Fixed an issue where some resource packs prompted an error after being downloaded

Minecraft Minecoins $9.89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $9.89 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) Minecraft Minecoins is the currency of choice for the Minecraft Marketplace, which includes hundreds of professional and user-created content, such as adventure DLCs, maps, texture packs, skins, and much more.