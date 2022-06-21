Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 tests new fixes for "The Wild Update"

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" recently released with numerous new features and major changes for Minecraft.

Mojang Studios is now working on post-launch fixes, including an upcoming 1.19.1 update.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 is now available for players to test.

If testing goes well, the 1.19.1 patch update will be released on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Mojang Studios certainly isn't known for slowing down, even after the release of a major update. The company is gearing up for its first major post-launch patch update for Minecraft: Java Edition after The Wild Update, and players can test it now.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 includes plenty of bug fixes, as well as changes to allay duplication and chat reporting, on top of previously testing fixes and changes. All of these changes are focused on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," which was released a few weeks ago to Minecraft players on every platform.

If testing goes well, Mojang Studios intends to release the 1.19.1 patch update for PC's best survival game on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. There may be other pre-release snapshots between now and then, as Mojang Studios continues to iterate ahead of release.

In case you missed it, we sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and the future of Minecraft.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Changes

Allay duplication now has a 5-minute cooldown

Along with the support for reporting chat, reported players can now be banned from online play and Realms after moderator review

The game will show a notice screen on startup if you have been banned from online play The reason for the ban is shown as well as how long the ban is valid for



Fixed bugs