Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 tests new fixes for "The Wild Update"
Mojang Studios is gearing up to release the first patch update for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update."
- Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" recently released with numerous new features and major changes for Minecraft.
- Mojang Studios is now working on post-launch fixes, including an upcoming 1.19.1 update.
- Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 is now available for players to test.
- If testing goes well, the 1.19.1 patch update will be released on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Mojang Studios certainly isn't known for slowing down, even after the release of a major update. The company is gearing up for its first major post-launch patch update for Minecraft: Java Edition after The Wild Update, and players can test it now.
Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 includes plenty of bug fixes, as well as changes to allay duplication and chat reporting, on top of previously testing fixes and changes. All of these changes are focused on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," which was released a few weeks ago to Minecraft players on every platform.
If testing goes well, Mojang Studios intends to release the 1.19.1 patch update for PC's best survival game on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. There may be other pre-release snapshots between now and then, as Mojang Studios continues to iterate ahead of release.
In case you missed it, we sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and the future of Minecraft.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 1 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Changes
- Allay duplication now has a 5-minute cooldown
- Along with the support for reporting chat, reported players can now be banned from online play and Realms after moderator review
- The game will show a notice screen on startup if you have been banned from online play
- The reason for the ban is shown as well as how long the ban is valid for
Fixed bugs
- Loading resource packs is significantly slower in 1.19
- World list fails to load after restarting game and deleting a world
- Realms `worldgen` type missing language string
- Resource packs causing each `WeighedSoundEvents` to duplicate Sounds
- Chat reporting uses “Messages” for one message
- Chat report category scroll bar intersects the selected option outline
- Selection boxes within the “Select Report Category” menu aren’t vertically centered with the text inside them
- The descriptions of report categories can overlap the “Description:” subtitle
- Text within the “Discard report and comments?” menu isn’t horizontally centered
- You cannot use `CTRL+HOME` or `CTRL+END` to navigate to the beginning or end of text within the “Report Chat” menu
- Chat message content can extend past the outline of a button and past the scroll bar
- The button within the “Sending your report” menu changes upon resizing the game window
- The scroll bar within the “Select Chat Messages to Report” menu sometimes resets its position to the bottom of the list after scrolling upwards
- Reason is not provided when chat report creation is not able to be started
- Allays from older worlds don’t duplicate
- The character indicator symbol within the “Report Chat” menu is untranslatable
- The word “Non-consensual” is spelled as “Non-consentual” within the `gui.abuseReport.reason.non_consensual_intimate_imagery` string
- The word “Unrelated” within the `gui.chatSelection.fold` string is incorrectly capitalized
- The ESC key cannot be used to exit the “Sending your report” menu
- Particles produced from allays duplicating cannot be seen by other players
