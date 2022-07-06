Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3 brings new fixes and minor tweaks
1.19.1 still has more fixes in the works on top of what's being tested today.
- The 1.19.1 patch update for Minecraft: Java Edition is expected to contain dozens of improvements and bug fixes.
- On Wednesday, Mojang Studios began testing 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3 with some more of these changes in tow.
- The studio is planning at least one more pre-release snapshot with additional fixes before moving to release candidates.
Another week brings us more early Minecraft builds to test, and Mojang Studios is opening with Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3. Wednesday's Minecraft snapshot features a modest changelog of fixes and updates following previous testing, and is now available for players to explore at their leisure.
Mojang Studios has also stated that another pre-release snapshot is coming with additional fixes in the near future. If testing on that Minecraft snapshot goes well, the company will return to release candidate testing for the 1.19.1 patch update for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." In the meantime, players can test the handful of technical fixes and updates included in this snapshot.
Minecraft is already one of PC's best games, and the upcoming 1.19.1 update will further drive that point home with a plethora of fixes, improvements, and even new features. In case you missed it, we recently sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" and the future of this massively successful creative survival game.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Changes
- Moved the chat scrollbar to the right of the chat window
- System message are now displayed with a gray color indicator
Technical updates
- Custom servers can set their own auto-completion options for regular chat via a new network packet
- The list of players on the Social Interactions screen now places entries for players with recently seen messages at the top of the list
- The `msg_command` chat type has been split apart into `msg_command_incoming` and `msg_command_outgoing`
- The `team_name` chat type parameter has been renamed to `target`
- This chat type parameter is now used by `msg_command_outgoing`
Fixed bugs
- The second instance of a reflexive pronoun is used incorrectly within the `gui.abuseReport.reason.self_harm_or_suicide.description` string
- Tooltips will become offset in certain cases
- A preposition is incorrectly used within the `gui.abuseReport.reason.terrorism_or_violent_extremism.description` string
- `/execute` as `{player}` run say counts to the report system
- The chat scroll bar overlaps the colored indicators used to show the trust status of messages
- Whispers appear as modified by the server
