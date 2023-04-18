Minecraft Legends guide: How to get Prismarine

There are lots of different resources you'll need to gather in order to successfully challenge the Piglins in Minecraft Legends, but none of them are more important than Prismarine. While this cyan stone is only useful for decorations in regular Minecraft, it's the core material necessary for every single upgrade in Mojang Studios' new action-strategy title. On top of that, it's also needed for Wellhouses, which are buildable respawn and fast travel points that you can place down in the Overworld.

Unfortunately, Prismarine is hard to come by, and you won't be able to find it the same way you collect other materials like Wood and Stone. However, once you know what you have to do to get it, you shouldn't have much trouble stocking up. Here's everything you need to know.

How to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Taking down buildings in Piglin bases and outposts is likely the main way you'll get most of your Prismarine in Minecraft Legends. This is because you'll need to attack plenty of these over the course of your playthrough to progress, and since more are always popping up throughout the Overworld, you'll never run short of strongholds to storm. You also have a chance to get some when opening the Piglin Chests that sometimes appear after destroying a base or outpost, though you're more likely to get Gold instead.

Prismarine is also one of the several resources you can receive as a reward when opening Village Chests. These containers can be found right next to each Village's central fountain, and over time, villagers will fill them up with various goodies to show their appreciation for your defenses. You won't always get Prismarine from Village Chests, but it's a nice surprise when you do. Visit each of your world's Villages often to see if any of their chests contain Prismarine, and make sure you fortify and defend them when Piglins try to raid them so they keep producing resources for you.

Finally, you can also acquire Prismarine when opening Allay Chests. These golden chests can be found randomly when exploring the open world, and when opened, they'll often give you a large quantity of Prismarine. Note that you can get other rewards from them as well, such as additional Allays you can send out to build fortifications or harvest materials.

Minecraft Legends is now available on Xbox, Windows PCs, PlayStation systems, and Nintendo Switch. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of action-strategy, as it blends base building and unit coordination with hack-and-slash combat and the unique Minecraft charm that players know and love. It fully supports cross-play between every platform, too, and is also accessible through every tier of Xbox Game Pass.