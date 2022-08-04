Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20 improves vanilla parity, Spectator Mode, and more
A new Minecraft Preview build tests a ton of fresh changes and fixes.
What you need to know
- Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20 is now available for interested players to explore and test.
- The pre-release build includes dozens of fixes and changes across the Spectator Mode, technical features, vanilla parity, and beyond.
- The build is testing plenty of Minecraft improvements for a future Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" patch update.
- Minecraft: Java Edition also received a new snapshot build in the form of 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1.
Players that love to be at the forefront of Minecraft development have a sizeable release to explore today, as Mojang Studios is now releasing Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20. This build includes a number of fixes, changes, and improvements across numerous categories, and is rolling out to players on every platform.
The Minecraft Preview build continues to add to Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" with a host of bug fixes and tweaks, including to vanilla parity, the still-in-development Spectator Mode, and beyond. There's a lot to explore in this release, but it is still, ultimately, a minor build that doesn't contain any new features or major changes.
Minecraft is in a perpetual state of improvement, big and small, as part of its quest to remain one of the most popular Xbox games in the world. Today, Mojang Studios is testing a range of changes with Minecraft's most dedicated players, but the company also recently released a new Minecraft: Bedrock Edition hotfix to players on every platform.
In case you missed it, Mojang Studios also recently published its official stance on blockchain tech and NFTs in Minecraft, and Windows Central discussed why the studio made the right decision.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Blocks
- Mud Brick Slab can now be placed as a top slab via commands
Dedicated server
- Added server property `disable-custom-skins` to block untrusted skins on a server wide level
Gameplay
- Piston's animation when extending and retracting is now smooth
Items
- Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair Shields
Marketplace
- The "Cannot connect to Marketplace” error will no longer be erroneously read by the Text-To-Speech reader
Mobs
- Fixed a bug causing Leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions
Stability & performance
- Fixed a bug causing an occasional crash when loading players in beds
User interface
- Fixed a UI bug where enchanted leather items would have parts of the texture not displaying the glint animation
- Added new disconnection error messages to better highlight the area in which the disconnection occurred
Border block
- Border blocks should now prevent passage at all heights
Goat
- The Goat's ram animation was modified to slowly lower their head when preparing to ram
Villages
- Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking Beds to cancel a raid
Villagers
- Fixed a bug that rarely caused the Villager's bounding box to become desynced with the server when sleeping
Vanilla parity
General
- Endermen no longer get angry at Creative players
- Modified the fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition
- The Enchanting Table now produces a sound when enchanting an item
- Amethyst blocks no longer produce sound when jumping off of them
Mobs
- Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition
User interface
- The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack
- If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed along with their trade tier
Deep Dark
- Increased Sculk Shrieker and Sculk Sensor generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition
Melon block
- Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match the top texture
Technical updates
Actor properties
- Numerical actor properties (float and integer) will now always clamp their values into the range of values specified
Add-ons & script engine
- `minecraft:instant_despawn` no longer affects players
Commands
- Command selector now gets the same position for the player that the command origin player position gets
Marketplace
- Fixed a bug where the text-to-speech feature would read the entire "My Content" page, both highlighted and non-highlighted items
Experimental features
General
- Removed usage of `minecraft:unwalkable` block component and added block creative group and category to the block description
Commands
- The `/execute if block` command now displays integer values for block positions
GameTest Framework
- `Vector`
- Fixed a bug where function `length` would return undefined
- Added function `lengthSquared` — Returns the squared length of the vector
- Added `stackOverflow` as a possible `WatchdogTerminateReason` for the `beforeWatchdogTerminate` event
- `IRawMessage` — Interface object representing a message
- `rawtext : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text objects used to build a message
- `text : string` — (optional) A string containing plain text to display directly. Only valid when used as a sub member in a parent `rawtext` or `with` member
- `translate : string` — (optional) String representing a translation identifier to translate text in the player's selected language
- `with : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text object arguments used to fill values in the translate text. Ignored when `translate` is not present
- `say(string | IRawMessage)` — Used to broadcast a message to all players
- `tell(string | IRawMessage)` — Send a message to a player
- Fixed a bug where Dynamic Properties would not persist when using worlds hosted on Bedrock Dedicated Server or Realms
- Pack dependencies on native modules can be declared using the module name without the need to specify a UUID, using the `module_name` attribute. The module name matches the import statement (for example, `mojang-minecraft`)
- Removed `mojang-gametest` module version 0.1.0; packs using `mojang-gametest` specific APIs must be updated to use GameTest version 1.0.0-beta
- The `mojang-gametest` module 1.0.0-beta requires `mojang-minecraft` module 1.0.0-beta
Spectator Mode
- Endermen no longer become angry at players in Spectator Mode
- Players in Spectator Mode can no longer interact with Sculk Sensors by swimming in water or lava
- Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fish hooks attached to them
- Players in Spectator mode can no longer be pushed by explosions
- Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it
- Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode
- Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death
- Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food
- The `/testfor` command can now target spectators
- The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the `/gamemode` command, only via `/gamemode` spectator
- Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts
- Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators
