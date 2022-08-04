Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20 improves vanilla parity, Spectator Mode, and more

What you need to know

Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20 is now available for interested players to explore and test.

The pre-release build includes dozens of fixes and changes across the Spectator Mode, technical features, vanilla parity, and beyond.

The build is testing plenty of Minecraft improvements for a future Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" patch update.

Minecraft: Java Edition also received a new snapshot build in the form of 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1.

Players that love to be at the forefront of Minecraft development have a sizeable release to explore today, as Mojang Studios is now releasing Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20. This build includes a number of fixes, changes, and improvements across numerous categories, and is rolling out to players on every platform.

The Minecraft Preview build continues to add to Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" with a host of bug fixes and tweaks, including to vanilla parity, the still-in-development Spectator Mode, and beyond. There's a lot to explore in this release, but it is still, ultimately, a minor build that doesn't contain any new features or major changes.

Minecraft is in a perpetual state of improvement, big and small, as part of its quest to remain one of the most popular Xbox games in the world. Today, Mojang Studios is testing a range of changes with Minecraft's most dedicated players, but the company also recently released a new Minecraft: Bedrock Edition hotfix to players on every platform.

In case you missed it, Mojang Studios also recently published its official stance on blockchain tech and NFTs in Minecraft, and Windows Central discussed why the studio made the right decision.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.20 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Blocks

Mud Brick Slab can now be placed as a top slab via commands

Dedicated server

Added server property `disable-custom-skins` to block untrusted skins on a server wide level

Gameplay

Piston's animation when extending and retracting is now smooth

Items

Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair Shields

Marketplace

The "Cannot connect to Marketplace” error will no longer be erroneously read by the Text-To-Speech reader

Mobs

Fixed a bug causing Leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions

Stability & performance

Fixed a bug causing an occasional crash when loading players in beds

User interface

Fixed a UI bug where enchanted leather items would have parts of the texture not displaying the glint animation

Added new disconnection error messages to better highlight the area in which the disconnection occurred

Border block

Border blocks should now prevent passage at all heights

Goat

The Goat's ram animation was modified to slowly lower their head when preparing to ram

Villages

Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking Beds to cancel a raid

Villagers

Fixed a bug that rarely caused the Villager's bounding box to become desynced with the server when sleeping

Vanilla parity

General

Endermen no longer get angry at Creative players

Modified the fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition

The Enchanting Table now produces a sound when enchanting an item

Amethyst blocks no longer produce sound when jumping off of them

Mobs

Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition

User interface

The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack

If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed along with their trade tier

Deep Dark

Increased Sculk Shrieker and Sculk Sensor generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition

Melon block

Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match the top texture

Actor properties

Numerical actor properties (float and integer) will now always clamp their values into the range of values specified

Add-ons & script engine

`minecraft:instant_despawn` no longer affects players

Commands

Command selector now gets the same position for the player that the command origin player position gets

Marketplace

Fixed a bug where the text-to-speech feature would read the entire "My Content" page, both highlighted and non-highlighted items

Experimental features

General

Removed usage of `minecraft:unwalkable` block component and added block creative group and category to the block description

Commands

The `/execute if block` command now displays integer values for block positions

GameTest Framework

`Vector` Fixed a bug where function `length` would return undefined Added function `lengthSquared` — Returns the squared length of the vector Added `stackOverflow` as a possible `WatchdogTerminateReason` for the `beforeWatchdogTerminate` event

`IRawMessage` — Interface object representing a message `rawtext : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text objects used to build a message `text : string` — (optional) A string containing plain text to display directly. Only valid when used as a sub member in a parent `rawtext` or `with` member `translate : string` — (optional) String representing a translation identifier to translate text in the player's selected language `with : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text object arguments used to fill values in the translate text. Ignored when `translate` is not present `say(string | IRawMessage)` — Used to broadcast a message to all players `tell(string | IRawMessage)` — Send a message to a player

Fixed a bug where Dynamic Properties would not persist when using worlds hosted on Bedrock Dedicated Server or Realms

Pack dependencies on native modules can be declared using the module name without the need to specify a UUID, using the `module_name` attribute. The module name matches the import statement (for example, `mojang-minecraft`)

Removed `mojang-gametest` module version 0.1.0; packs using `mojang-gametest` specific APIs must be updated to use GameTest version 1.0.0-beta

The `mojang-gametest` module 1.0.0-beta requires `mojang-minecraft` module 1.0.0-beta

Spectator Mode

Endermen no longer become angry at players in Spectator Mode

Players in Spectator Mode can no longer interact with Sculk Sensors by swimming in water or lava

Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fish hooks attached to them

Players in Spectator mode can no longer be pushed by explosions

Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it

Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode

Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death

Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food

The `/testfor` command can now target spectators

The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the `/gamemode` command, only via `/gamemode` spectator

Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts

Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators

