Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.11 hotfix targets rendering issues and other bugs

What you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.11 is the latest hotfix update rolling out to players on all platforms.

The update includes a handful of fixes for issues like texture rendering, mob loading, and more.

Mojang Studios isn't adding any new features with this release, which is still built on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update."

The beginning of the week is also bringing a new hotfix for Minecraft players across all platforms. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.11 is now rolling out as a minor release targeting a handful of specific issues introduced by its predecessor. Players can now download the modest update on their platform of choice.

With this hotfix, continuing to build on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," an issue that prevented some mobs from loading depending on their position and several texture rendering faults have been resolved. Mojang Studios also fixed a bug preventing suspended accounts from playing purely local worlds or navigating Minecraft's menus on Xbox platforms. Overall, there isn't much to excite players in this release, as Mojang Studios continues to work secretly on Minecraft's next content update.

Any improvement to Minecraft, one of the world's most popular games, is welcome, no matter how minor. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.11 should now be available to all players, although it may take a few hours for it to appear on your device. In case you missed it, Mojang Studios recently published its official stance on blockchain tech and NFTs in Minecraft.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.11 includes:

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that could cause mobs to not load into the world if their saved y-position was greater than or equal to 25

Fixed incorrect texture rending of players when using RTX on Windows

Fixed incorrect texture rendering of some mobs, like Horses, when using RTX on Windows

Fixed an issue that prevented Command Blocks from saving if a Command Block Alias wasn’t provided while playing on Realms

Fixed a bug where suspended accounts could not play local worlds or navigate the menus on Xbox platforms

