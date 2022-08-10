Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.21 returns iron bars to Creative Mode inventory, among other fixes
Test the latest batches of features, changes, and fixes for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
What you need to know
- Mojang Studios tends to release a new Minecraft Preview build every week to test upcoming changes.
- On Wednesday, Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.21 began rolling out to players with a host of fixes and improvements.
- Spectator Mode and vanilla parity enjoy some improvements, while some missing items are returning to the Creative Mode inventory.
- This Preview follows the release of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20 on Tuesday.
Another week brings us another round of Minecraft testing, and this week is accompanied by Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.21. Mojang Studios is in the process of rolling out the fresh preview build to players on Xbox, PC, and iOS platforms with numerous fixes and improvements in tow.
Don't expect any major feature additions with this Minecraft Preview release, as the update is still built on top of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" and is focused on continued improvement and iteration. This build includes several changes targeted at improving vanilla parity, changes for experimental features like Spectator Mode, and fixes that improve keyboard shortcuts, commands, Creative Mode, and more.
Minecraft boasts a passionate community numbering in the hundreds of millions, making it one of the most popular and successful games of all time. It hasn't reached this point by standing still, however, with Mojang Studios constantly working on "the next big thing" for Minecraft and its players. We have a while longer to wait before we learn what that may be, as today's preview continues to focus on improving the last major content update.
In case you missed it, Mojang Studios also recently released the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20 patch update to all players.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.21 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Gameplay
- Added a waterlog field to the `/structure` command and the load tab of Structure Blocks to allow players to properly waterlog a structure when it's being placed under water
- Added keyboard shortcuts that allow players to copy either their current coordinates or the coordinates of a block
- `Control + Alt + C` is the default for copying current coordinates
- `Control + Alt + X` is the default for copying coordinates of selected block
- Needs the "Enable Copy Coordinate UI" enabled in Creator settings
- Pressing the `Ctrl` and `Alt` keys together will no longer make the `Alt` key get stuck down
Items
- Iron Bars are no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and are once again accessible through commands
- White Glazed Terracotta is no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and is once again accessible through commands
Marketplace
- Character Creator offers in the Marketplace will no longer lose their thumbnail images upon exiting the Dressing Room
User interface
- Added a Retry button to Xbox cloud sync prompt
- Seagrass and Kelp are no longer classified as Coral Decorations in the Creative Mode inventory
- When on fire, the fire overlay no longer clips through held items
Vanilla parity
General
- Fixed an issue where Light Blocks would be removed when placing an Armor stand over them
Commands
- Changed some structure's names in the `/locate` command to have underscores, like in Java Edition (for example, `ancientcity` to `ancient_city`); the old names will still work but will not show up in the autocomplete
Mobs
- Fixed Hoglin and Zoglin hitbox size and hit range to match Java Edition
Technical updates
Stability & performance
- The game no longer crashes when browsing Marketplace
Experimental features
General
- `BlockDisplayNameComponent` will no longer append `tile.` and `.name` to given display names and in turn, will display their given raw strings if no appropriate localization can be found
Actor properties
- Limit which queries can be used in Actor Property-related Molang expressions
- Property defaults can only use `query.had_component_group` and `set_property` can only use `property` and `query.has_property`
Spectator Mode
- Parrots sitting on a player's shoulder now hop off when entering Spectator Mode
- Animals and mobs with `follow_owner` behavior no longer follow Spectators
- Animals and mobs with `find_mount` behavior no longer try to mount Spectators
- Spectator Mode players won't have cold feet and now the Frost Walker enchant does not affect water
