Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20 patch update arrives with a plethora of fixes and changes

Less than a week after the release of the last update, Mojang Studios is rolling out a new Minecraft: Bedrock Edition version.

The 1.19.20 patch update is now available to all players, and includes dozens of changes and fixes.

It also includes the new "Create New World" screen for Nintendo Switch players.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can rejoice today, as Mojang Studios is now in the process of releasing the 1.19.20 patch update to all platforms. This update includes a changelog dozens of fixes long, with plenty of improvements across the board for vanilla parity, sculk blocks, gameplay, and beyond.

The update follows Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.11, a minor hotfix that released toward the end of last week with a handful of bug fixes. Today's release, still built on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," is certainly more impressive, and includes additions like the updated "Create New World" screen for Nintendo Switch players. The patch update is gradually releasing to all Minecraft players on every platform.

Minecraft isn't a perfect game by any means, but Mojang Studios is always seeking to improve it with a never-ending stream of post-launch updates and additions. Because of this, Minecraft stands firm as one of the best Xbox games of all time, and it shows no signs of giving up its vaunted position at the top.

In case you missed it, players of legacy Minecraft also enjoyed a fresh release with the arrival of Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20 includes:

Features & changes

New features

Added the updated Create New World screen on Nintendo Switch

Changes

Added support for middle mouse click on iOS

Zombies now have a 10% chance to be able to break doors on hard difficulty

Implemented new Marketplace error screen art and messaging

Timeout when connecting to a multiplayer game has been reduced from 180 to 90 seconds

D-Pad Left can now be held down again to move the cursor left in menus

Instantaneous effects (Potions, Tipped Arrows) can no longer be applied to dead mobs and players

‘So Below’ music track now plays in Basalt Deltas

Redesigned the menu toggle switches to make it easier to distinguish between the on and off states

Bug fixes & known issues

Known issues

Due to an unexpected crashing issue, we have had to temporarily revert the fix for a bug, which can cause textures to turn pink after playing for long periods of time on a server This means that this bug may continue to occur until we have a solution. Thank you for your patience while we continue to work on this important issue — we hope to have it finally fixed as soon as possible!



Blocks

Removed "Wood" from the names of Mangrove Wood Planks, Stairs, and Slabs

Twisting Vines and Weeping Vines with no support now pop even when the random ticking speed is set to 0

Hanging Mangrove Propagules no longer drop a Propagule item when silk touched if not at max growth

Muddy Mangrove Roots can now be placed sideways

Hanging Mangrove Propagule no longer changes color when certain blocks are placed nearby

End Portal Frame Block is now named "End Portal Frame" instead of "End Portal"

Amethyst Block has been renamed to "Block of Amethyst"

Mangrove Log, Mangrove Wood, and Stripped Mangrove Wood can now be used to craft a Campfire with Charcoal

Campfires can once again be stacked correctly

Fixed a bug where Pistons sometimes did not drop the Piston item when broken by the arm

Sounds of the Smithing Table when a Villager is working are now the same as sounds when the player uses the table

Bells can no longer catch on fire or be destroyed by fire

Mangrove and Azalea Leaves no longer prevent tree growth

Gameplay

The Wandering Trader's spawning now matches Java Edition and it will no longer spawn in water, lava, or underground

Fixed a bug where Bows could fail to shoot an Arrow the first time they were used, this also affected Crossbows and with throwing Tridents

Fixed a bug that caused the new Wild Update music to not play in the Wild Update biomes when in Creative mode

Fixed an issue that prevented fisherman Villagers from offering to buy Boats at max level

The secret door that leads to the Redstone room in the center of an Ancient City now opens / closes properly

Lava in Buckets will no longer disappear when failing to be placed or dispensed into partial blocks

Fixed an issue where enchantments on ranged weapons on mobs were not being applied

Fixed volume level of Amethyst step chime sound when walked on by a mob

Fixed an issue where some items with durability would fail to be created from the Creative inventory

Ancient Cities have more frequent Sculk Patch generation

Player no longer takes damage from entering a Nether portal if it is placed at Y=-21 or below

Fixed an issue where scores on scoreboards were not being ordered properly

Fixed a bug where fishing hooks would drop loot when killed with the `/kill` command

Player’s Soul Speed is now properly activated and de-activated on Soul Sand

Fixed a bug causing `health_boost` to display incorrect health values, causing the player to turn invisible and unable to interact with the world on dying

When trading, the Villager plays the correct sound based on the item in the input slot

Skulls in Ancient Cities now better match the orientation they have in Java Edition

Enable event filters in the root definition to be evaluated independent of sequence or randomize when a `format_version` of 1.19.20 or higher is specified

Fixed issue with health boost extra life not staying

Graphical

Fixed bug causing FOV to stutter when sprinting while the player has a speed effect applied

With data-driven block tessellation, geometry box pivot-base rotation now rotates around the correct pivot point

Fixed x-ray vision when Top Snow falls on top of player so it now behaves as a solid block when Top Snow covers player's vision

Fixed an issue with RTX on Windows where point lights were unintentionally accumulated for emissive blocks

Mobs

Polar Bears no longer panic when attacked

Tadpoles flopping while on land now more closely match Java Edition and fishes in speed

Piglins will now stop attacking if the player puts on Gold Armor

Jobless Zombie Villagers are no longer unable to ride Minecarts or Boats

Ravager is now able to destroy Mangrove Leaves, Azalea, Azalea Leaves, Cave Vines, Dripleaves, Spore Blossoms, and Hanging Roots

Releasing a bucketed custom mob now spawns the correct type of mob

Fixed the order in which a bucketed mob is created when released, which means any Actor Properties on it will load correctly

Allays can now pick up and drop items at their owner when in a Boat

Allay can now always pick up dropped Scaffolding blocks

Allay now correctly stops dancing when music from Jukebox ends

Allays now look at targets such as players

Fish do not shake anymore when placed in an isolated water block

Fixed a bug that caused Wolves to spawn red when summoned with `entity_born` or `on_tame` events

Fixed a bug that could cause Witches to stop spawning. The Witch Hut structure is now set as a surface spawner for Witches

The Ender Dragon can no longer destroy Crying Obsidian, Respawn Anchor, Light, Deny, Allow, Border, and Jigsaw blocks

Fixed a bug causing baby mobs with the `minecraft:behavior.sleep` goal to have a shrunken hitbox

Allays and Bees are now less likely to get stuck in non-full blocks

Wardens can now detect a player sneaking on top of a Sculk Sensor

Warden can now let itself fall up to 20 blocks down, instead of just 3

Allays can now pick up armor pieces with a different durability than the one they are holding

Entities that die completely now have their data removed from world file

Fixed a bug which could cause mobs to not load into the world if their saved y-position was greater than or equal to 25

Performance & stability

The game no longer crashes when browsing the Marketplace

Fixed a crash related to Spawn Eggs

Prevent client / server portal travel desync on low render distance settings

Fix potential crash when returning to the Overworld from the Nether or The End

The game no longer crashes when entering Coin Starter Bundle Screen

Fixed bugs where client state can get out of sync with server if using an item is cancelled or failed

Improved the performance of the locate biome command to mitigate stalls on the server while searching for a biome that is far away

Fixed a crash that could occur when connected devices, like gamepads, were missing

Fixed a crash that was caused by a Villager changing its profession while trading. The Trade screen will now close if the Villager changes professions mid trade

Fixed a crash that could occur when Pistons were extending or retracting near moveable blocks and Arrows

Fixed a crash when exploring multiple categories in Marketplace on Xbox and PlayStation

Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting and killing an entity in the same tick

Updated the Realms Plus FAQ to clarify that all Bedrock platforms can purchase Realms Plus

Fixed an error where creating a new Realm would navigate out to the Play screen instead of returning to the Create New World screen

The Realms feed screenshot button is now available for VR platforms

User interface

The Toggle Perspective hint now shows the player’s assignment instead of the default assignment

Saddled Pig's tooltip changed to "Ride" instead of "Mount"

Added content warnings for large icons for texture tessellation (for example, objects in hand)

Fixed an issue where players were not able to hover over UI elements inside a scroll view if a portion of it fell outside of the view when using mouse + keyboard on iOS. This was a result of the scroll view auto focusing onto the nearest non-clipped element

Hover text for `can_place_on` blocks for items in inventory is now in a consistent order between game saves

Removed the controller settings tab for Oculus

Goat Horn sound is now placed in the Jukebox / Note Blocks sound category in Settings

Fixed the Add Server feature not saving IPV6 addresses

Sculk blocks

If two vibrations are emitted at the same time, Sculk Sensors will now react to the closest one If two vibrations are emitted at the same time and at the same distance, Sculk Sensors will now react to the one with the highest frequency

Sculk Sensors now detect a Creeper exploding with a frequency of 15

Sculk Sensors now detect an End Crystal exploding with a frequency of 15

Sculk Sensors now detect a Fish being let out of a Bucket with a frequency of 12

Sculk Sensors now detect a TNT being fired out of a Dispenser with a frequency of 12

Vibration particles are now always oriented towards the target Sculk Sensor

Sculk Catalysts now play the blooming sound effect when blooming

Sculk Catalysts do not spread Sculk anymore on players' death if the `Keep Inventory` gamerule is set to `True`

Sculk Catalysts do not get covered in Sculk Veins anymore if a mob dies on top of them

Sculk Catalyst now blooms when a mob with no experience dies next to it

Sculk Sensors can now also detect Bees, Chickens, Allays, Phantoms, and Ender Dragons flying

Sculk Sensors can now emit the whole range of Redstone signal strengths, based on the distance a vibration has been emitted at. Previously, the output was either 1, 15 or even

Sculk Sensors no longer detect Boats staying still in water

Reduced Sculk Catalyst experience drop from 20 to 5

Sculk Patch Features can now be placed on additional block types

General

Fixed a Disconnect Packet vulnerability used to crash Bedrock Server

Blocks with their `render_method` component set to `double_sided` now have their back faces properly rendered

Limit the number of elements in the `conditions` field of the `minecraft:part_visibility` to `64`

Renamed `minecraft:aim_collision` block component to `minecraft:selection_box`

renamed the `minecraft:block_light_emission` component to `minecraft:light_emission` and changed its accepted value type from float to int

Renamed `minecraft:destroy_time` to `minecraft:destructible_by_mining` and restructured the component to be either defined as a boolean or as an object Setting the component to `true` will give the block the default destroy time and setting it to `false` will make the block indestructible by mining Setting the component as an object will let users define the number of seconds needed to destroy the block with base equipment

Changed the `minecraft:friction` component to represent friction of block instead of movement

Removed the component `minecraft:unwalkable`

Renamed 'minecraft:explosion_resistance' to 'minecraft:destructible_by_explosion' and restructured the component to be either defined as a boolean or as an object Setting the component to true will give the block the default explosion_resistance and setting it to false will make the block indestructible by explosion Setting the component as an object will let users define the resistance of the block to a base explosion

Added `/tagsfromitem` and `/itemswithtag` commands which output the tags associated with an item and vice versa

The Client can now generate its own `LevelChunks`, saving the Server from having to generate and stream over every chunks in view. Server will be limited to generating `LevelChunks` that are in ticking range and saved on disk

Added a new dedicated server property, `chat-restriction`, that can be modified in the `server.properties` file to restrict the chat for all players connecting to the server. The property's possible values are `None`, `Dropped`, and `Disabled`. See the default file for more information

Server developers can now see `checksums` of the block registry from the server and client to check for mismatch (search "Block Registry Checksum" in the output logs and compare)

Added a server property `disable-player-interaction` which informs clients that they should ignore other players when interacting with the world

Modified the json entity file so that it also contains projectile damage in addition to the explosion and fire damage

Items with the `item_lockcomponent` can no longer be placed in Item Frames or Armor Stands

Actor properties

Added Content Errors for when there are too many properties on the actor (more than 32) or when a string enum name is too long (more than 32 characters)

Added new Molang `had_component_group` to allow calculating appropriate default values from previously saved entity data

Renamed `actor_property` and `has_actor_property` Molang queries to `property` and `has_property` Also renamed `set_actor_property` to `set_property`

Update `set_property` to only allow changing properties on the local actor rather than some other target

Restored ability to use a Molang expression string for default values of Actor Properties (These are primarily useful for random starting values)

Add-on template packs

Updated Add-On templates for19.20 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation, are available

GameTest Framework

Performance Watchdog Added a performance watchdog that monitors GameTests for slow-running scripts Executing a slow-running script will result in content log warnings Additionally, long script hangs (more than 3 seconds in a single tick) will result in an exception Added new properties to properties for watchdog configuration on Dedicated Server: `script-watchdog-enable` — Enables the watchdog (default = `true`) `script-watchdog-hang-threshold` — Sets the watchdog threshold for single tick hangs (default = `3000 ms`) `script-watchdog-spike-threshold` — Sets the watchdog threshold for single tick spikes (default = `100 ms`) `script-watchdog-slow-threshold` — Sets the watchdog threshold for slow scripts over multiple ticks (default = `2ms`) Updated `mojang-minecraft-uiforms` to respond when the client was unable to show a modal form: Renamed `isCanceledfield` to `canceled` Added `cancelationReasonfield` Added `FormCancelationReasonenum` `ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions`: Added `ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions` class Added read-only property `Objective: objective` Added read-only property `ObjectiveSortOrder: sortOrder` `Scoreboard`: Added function `removeObjective(objectiveId: string | Objective): void` — Untracks an objective Added function `addObjective(objectiveId: string, displayName: string): Objective` — Creates and objective to be tracked, identified with `objectiveId` and displayed on the screen with `displayName`~ Added function `getObjectiveAtDisplaySlot(displaySlotId: string): ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions` — Gets objective and sort order contained in the `DisplayObjective` slot specified by `displaySlotId` Added function `setObjectiveAtDisplaySlot(displaySlotId: string, ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions: scoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions): Objective` — Sets the objective and sort order of the display slot, as specified by `displaySlotId` Added function `clearObjectiveAtDisplaySlot(displaySlotId: string): Objective` — Clear's the `DisplayObjective` of the objective it is currently displaying `Block`: Added `BlockSignComponent` that allows for retrieving of the value of sign text — Accessible from `getComponent("sign")` on sign blocks `BlockSignComponent`: Added read-only property `text: string` — Gets the sign text System Events: Added event `beforeWatchdogTerminate` — Shuts down the server when a critical scripting exception occurs (for example, script hang). Can be canceled to prevent shutdown Added enum `WatchdogTerminateReason` — Specifies the reason for watchdog termination Added new properties to `properties` for watchdog configuration on Bedrock Dedicated Server: `script-watchdog-enable-exception-handling` — Enables watchdog exception handling via the `events.beforeWatchdogTerminate` event (default = `true`) `script-watchdog-enable-shutdown` — Enables server shutdown in the case of an unhandled watchdog exception (default = `true`) `script-watchdog-hang-exception` — Throws a critical exception when a hang occurs (default = `true`)



Experimental features

Spectator Mode

Removed emotes functionality while in Spectator Mode

Player can now place blocks where spectator is hovering

Players now have their hands back when they are holding a map when they have one item in offhand and one in main hand, curious how they held it without hands...

Spectators’ heads are now properly rendered as semi-transparent

Character Creator head items (hats, hoods, helmets, etc.) are now properly rendered semi-transparent while in Spectator mode

Capes and animated back items are no longer rendered while in Spectator Mode

Spectators can no longer use or get affected by portals

