Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 stops Drowned spawning in warm oceans and more
The latest Minecraft Preview build improves vanilla parity and stability.
- Mojang Studios is now releasing Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 to all interested players.
- The build includes a number of changes and improvements, including for vanilla parity and experimental features.
- Some of the more interesting changes include improvement to Marketplace stability and drowned no longer spawning in warm ocean biomes.
Wednesday often sees the release of a new Minecraft Preview build, and today is no exception. Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 is in the process of releasing to players across Xbox, PC, and iOS platforms, and it contains numerous changes across several facets of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
The latest Minecraft Preview build focuses on vanilla parity, general stability improvements, and changes for several experimental features, including the in-progress Spectator Mode. There's plenty to explore for Minecraft players, but this build doesn't include any major new features or additions.
Some of the headlining changes include tweaking drowned spawns so they don't appear in warm ocean biomes (a change that could be reversed), making it easier for players to access the Marketplace after it recovers from any network issues, and other smaller improvements like making the wooden bowls and glass bottles from soup and potions stay in the same inventory slot after usage.
In case you missed it, one of Xbox's greatest games was recently treated to a new patch update in the form of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20. The patch brought a plethora of fixes to all players, and a new "Create New World" screen for Nintendo Switch players.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Commands
- Fixed a bug where a "%" was prepended to player names in the chat output of `/scoreboard players reset`
- Attempting to kill a player in Creative Mode using the `/kill` command now displays a message informing the player that it cannot be done
Gameplay
- Disallow Fireballs from travelling through portals to prevent an issue where they could become permanently stuck
- Fixed dropped items getting stuck at the edge of flowing water
Graphical
- Fixed an issue where certain water textures with waterlogged blocks displayed the wrong texture
- Sky in The End dimension will no longer look like static upon entry while it is raining in the Overworld
Items
- Fixed a bug where some custom items (from Creator Features packs), after being used, were duplicated upon player's death
- Fixed a regression where an undamaged tool, such as Pickaxe, when name changed on an Anvil, would fail to work correctly when used for the first time
- Fixed a bug where some blocks that require a supporting block (for example Carpet or crops) did not appear on Maps when placed on a non-full block or above an air block
Marketplace
- Most common Marketplace connection issues will now automatically resolve themselves when conditions improve without needing to restart Minecraft
Mobs
- Allays and Bees should no longer get stuck on Lanterns or other low hanging objects
Music
- Music is now included in the mobile app and no longer has to be downloaded from Marketplace
Performance & stability
- Fixed performance issues when Striders are being ridden by baby Striders
User interface
- The arrow within the crafting Pocket UI now fits appropriately without any clipping issues
Vanilla parity
Blocks
- Oak and Mangrove Fence Gates are now flammable
Items
- Eating a stew will now leave the empty Bowl in the slot it was eaten from
- Drinking a potion will now leave the empty Glass Bottle in the slot you drank it from rather than your first empty inventory slot
Mobs
- Drowned no longer spawn in Warm Ocean biomes
Chest boats
- Fixed an issue where Boats with Chests would not drop the Chest's contents when destroyed by the `/kill` command
Technical updates
Actors
- Non-Parrot mobs on a player's shoulder will now adjust their position when the player crouches
Data-driven block components
- Enables creators to add geometry up to 0.875 units outside of the regular block unit cube on any one side
Gameplay
- Coral Fans now look identical when placed facing North, West, East, and South
Marketplace
- Text To Speech no longer ignores the volume setting on startup
Molang
- Clarified the documentation for `equipment_count` to indicate it only counts equipped armor, and how to query for held items
Experimental features
Commands
- The `/execute at` command now properly executes filters from the specified 'at' position
GameTest Framework
- Script Command
- Added new sub-command `/script watchdog exportstats` — Exports a file containing memory usage and object handle statistics
Spectator Mode
- Players in Spectator Mode are no longer affected by the Powder Snow fog effect
- Sadly, any leashed animals will not follow spectators anymore
- Players in Spectator Mode no longer emit particles while sprinting
- Spectator players with status effects applied no longer emit particles
Touch controls
- Can now switch hotbar slots while targeting a block while in a Boat
