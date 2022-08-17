Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 stops Drowned spawning in warm oceans and more

What you need to know

Mojang Studios is now releasing Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 to all interested players.

The build includes a number of changes and improvements, including for vanilla parity and experimental features.

Some of the more interesting changes include improvement to Marketplace stability and drowned no longer spawning in warm ocean biomes.

Wednesday often sees the release of a new Minecraft Preview build, and today is no exception. Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 is in the process of releasing to players across Xbox, PC, and iOS platforms, and it contains numerous changes across several facets of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

The latest Minecraft Preview build focuses on vanilla parity, general stability improvements, and changes for several experimental features, including the in-progress Spectator Mode. There's plenty to explore for Minecraft players, but this build doesn't include any major new features or additions.

Some of the headlining changes include tweaking drowned spawns so they don't appear in warm ocean biomes (a change that could be reversed), making it easier for players to access the Marketplace after it recovers from any network issues, and other smaller improvements like making the wooden bowls and glass bottles from soup and potions stay in the same inventory slot after usage.

In case you missed it, one of Xbox's greatest games was recently treated to a new patch update in the form of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20. The patch brought a plethora of fixes to all players, and a new "Create New World" screen for Nintendo Switch players.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Commands

Fixed a bug where a "%" was prepended to player names in the chat output of `/scoreboard players reset`

Attempting to kill a player in Creative Mode using the `/kill` command now displays a message informing the player that it cannot be done

Gameplay

Disallow Fireballs from travelling through portals to prevent an issue where they could become permanently stuck

Fixed dropped items getting stuck at the edge of flowing water

Graphical

Fixed an issue where certain water textures with waterlogged blocks displayed the wrong texture

Sky in The End dimension will no longer look like static upon entry while it is raining in the Overworld

Items

Fixed a bug where some custom items (from Creator Features packs), after being used, were duplicated upon player's death

Fixed a regression where an undamaged tool, such as Pickaxe, when name changed on an Anvil, would fail to work correctly when used for the first time

Fixed a bug where some blocks that require a supporting block (for example Carpet or crops) did not appear on Maps when placed on a non-full block or above an air block

Marketplace

Most common Marketplace connection issues will now automatically resolve themselves when conditions improve without needing to restart Minecraft

Mobs

Allays and Bees should no longer get stuck on Lanterns or other low hanging objects

Music

Music is now included in the mobile app and no longer has to be downloaded from Marketplace

Performance & stability

Fixed performance issues when Striders are being ridden by baby Striders

User interface

The arrow within the crafting Pocket UI now fits appropriately without any clipping issues

Vanilla parity

Blocks

Oak and Mangrove Fence Gates are now flammable

Items

Eating a stew will now leave the empty Bowl in the slot it was eaten from

Drinking a potion will now leave the empty Glass Bottle in the slot you drank it from rather than your first empty inventory slot

Mobs

Drowned no longer spawn in Warm Ocean biomes

Chest boats

Fixed an issue where Boats with Chests would not drop the Chest's contents when destroyed by the `/kill` command

Actors

Non-Parrot mobs on a player's shoulder will now adjust their position when the player crouches

Data-driven block components

Enables creators to add geometry up to 0.875 units outside of the regular block unit cube on any one side

Gameplay

Coral Fans now look identical when placed facing North, West, East, and South

Marketplace

Text To Speech no longer ignores the volume setting on startup

Molang

Clarified the documentation for `equipment_count` to indicate it only counts equipped armor, and how to query for held items

Experimental features

Commands

The `/execute at` command now properly executes filters from the specified 'at' position

GameTest Framework

Script Command Added new sub-command `/script watchdog exportstats` — Exports a file containing memory usage and object handle statistics



Spectator Mode

Players in Spectator Mode are no longer affected by the Powder Snow fog effect

Sadly, any leashed animals will not follow spectators anymore

Players in Spectator Mode no longer emit particles while sprinting

Spectator players with status effects applied no longer emit particles

Touch controls

Can now switch hotbar slots while targeting a block while in a Boat

